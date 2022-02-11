Bixby takes out Broken Arrow in 6A dual state quarterfinals

ENID — There were a number of upsets in the dual state wrestling tournament Friday at the Stride Bank Center, but Bixby defeating Broken Arrow 39-29 in the Class 6A quarterfinals was not one of them.
Even though the Spartans were ranked No. 5 in 6A and BA was No. 4, Bixby was actually the third seed in the tournament with Broken Arrow sixth. And the way Bixby jumped out to a dominant 33-3 lead, the outcome was never really in doubt, even after the Tigers closed the deficit a bit toward the end.
After beating Broken Arrow for the second time in two weeks (after a 41-21 win Jan. 25), it was a major statement by Bixby that they belong among the 6A elite programs in the state.
“It was a good start,” Bixby first-year coach Ray Blake said. “Broken Arrow is a good team and it’s hard to beat a good team twice, and we’ve done that now in two weeks. There are a few things we can clean up but I felt like our effort was really good. It was a great win, really proud of the guys, but we got to have a short memory because now we’re turning the page and we’ve got a tough opponent.”
The Spartans will face No. 1 Edmond North in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bixby is also driven by the bitter taste of losing in the state final last season (to Mustang, who didn’t qualify for the tournament this year), something they have been aiming to change since the offseason.
“I’d say we’re extremely motivated. That’s something that’s stayed on our minds, but we’ve also done a great job of not dwelling on that,” said senior Jack Puckett, who won his match at 285 pounds by pinning BA’s Jacob Brammer with 10 seconds left. “I think we’ve put in a lot of great work on correcting what we need to correct to flip the outcome of that.”
In addition to Puckett’s victory, Blake also cited wins by Caden Kelley at 145 pounds (a 10-1 major decision over Broken Arrow’s Garrett Stinchcomb) and Caleb Rogers at 170 (a 13-1 major decision over Owen Jones) as particularly impressive.
“I thought that Caden Kelley at 145 did a good job of getting to offense early, wrestling to his positions and just believing in himself and not shutting down,” Blake said. “And then Caleb Rogers scored a lot of points. He wrestled that same opponent two weeks ago and won 3-1 and after that dual, we talked a lot as a team about trying to separate ourselves for the next time out and I felt like he went out there and did that.”
It was a disappointing end to the dual season for Broken Arrow, which won dual state titles in 2019 and 2020 before Bixby eliminated the then-No. 1-ranked Tigers in last year’s semifinals.
“Hats off to Bixby, our performance wasn’t good enough to knock those guys off,” BA coach Rodney Jones said. “We needed to win some matches that we were capable of winning and that’s what it always comes down to in dual meets against good competition. If you don’t do that, then you’re not going to come out on top. It’s pretty simple.”
As for actual upsets, the biggest was probably in Class 4A, where No. 7 Harrah took down No. 2 Cushing, 33-30. Harrah built up a 33-9 lead and then held on as Cushing won the last five bouts. Cushing’s Andy Collier needed to pin Harrah’s Cade Carter in the final matchup at 126 pounds (all duals started at 132) in order to tie the score, and it looked like he might do so several times, but Carter managed to escape with just a 12-6 loss.
Two more occurred in 5A, as No. 6 Guthrie knocked off No. 2 Elgin, 36-34, while No. 5 Pryor (who was the seventh seed in the tournament) dominated No. 3 Duncan (the second seed) in a 57-19 triumph.
Dual State – Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Marlow 71, Pawnee/Hominy 12
Jay 51, Comanche 18
Vinita 39, Bridge Creek 32
106: Hatfield (Vinita) fft; 113: Donley (Vinita) dec. K. Kraft, 6-2; 120: Tadych (Vinita) dec. Z. Kraft, 7-4; 126: Rexwinkle (Vinita) p. Carlton, 0:29; 132: Smith (Bridge Creek) dec. Morgan, 5-4; 138: Kauffman (Vinita) p. Evans, 0:41; 145: Lake (Vinita) p. Janssen, 1:31; 152: Henson (Vinita) p. Tillery, 1:31; 160: Bean (Bridge Creek) t.f. Huffman, 15-0; 170: Linn (Bridge Creek p. McDonald, 3:00; 182: Eichhorn (Vinita) dec. Lundy 11-7; 195: Powell (Bridge Creek) p. Hicks, 1:24; 220: Nix (Bridge Creek) p. Crofford, 1:49; 285: Stafford (Bridge Creek) p. Pifer, 5:43
Blackwell 36, Salina 29
106: Wolfe (Blackwell) fft; 113: Godbehere (Blackwell) m.d. Blevins, 10-2; 120: A. O’Dell (Blackwell) dec. Stock, 10-3; 126: Ailey (Blackwell) p. Phelan, 4:00; 132: Fitzpatrick (Salina) fft; 138: K. O’Dell (Blackwell) dec. Robbins, 7-1; 145: Wilkerson (Salina) p. L. Looper, 3:28; 152: Montgomery (Salina) m.d. Osgood, 15-6; 160: Propst (Salina) p. Lusk, 3:26; 170: Wilkins (Salina) dec. Mora, 4-2; 182: Chancellor (Salina) m.d. Liatrache, 12-4; 195: Goff (Blackwell) fft; 220: K. Looper (Blackwell) dec. House, 5-2; 285: McCleary (Blackwell) p. Silva, 2:32
Class 4A
Tuttle 65, Cache 9
Catoosa 57, Fort Gibson 23
106: Esquivel (Catoosa) dec. Horlick, 8-2; 113: Clevenger (Catoosa) p. Briley, 1:56; 120: Walden (Fort Gibson) t.f. Carlile, 15-0; 126: Blendowski (Catoosa) p. Neafus, 0:58; 132: Zugelder (Catoosa) fft; 138: Dominguez (Catoosa) p. Johnson, 2:26; 145: West (Fort Gibson) p. Z. Wilson, 1:13; 152: Mahaney (Fort Gibson) p. Eremita, 0:53; 160: Edwards (Fort Gibson) p. Spencer, 4:33; 170: Z. Ferguson (Catoosa) p. O’Dell, 1:26; 182: Chilcoat (Catoosa) p. Murphy, 0:42; 195: B. Ferguson (Catoosa) p. Sparks, 5:54; 220: G. Wilson (Catoosa) p. Rye, 0:28; 285: Gutierrez (Catoosa) p. Fairchild, 2:45
Wagoner 41, Skiatook 33
106: Brown (Wagoner) t.f. Jones, 20-5; 113: Smith (Skiatook) p. Lamho, 5:28; 120: Luna (Wagoner) utb Waugh, 8-7; 126: Gee (Skiatook) fft; 132: Curtis (Skiatook) p. Moore, 0:42; 138: Jernegan (Skiatook) p. Steel, 2:51; 145: Rodriguez (Wagoner) p. Griffin, 0:21; 152: Long (Skiatook) dec. Sterling, 6-4; 160: Cole (Wagoner) p. Mata Cruz, 0:38; 170: Charboneau (Wagoner) p. Cisneros, 0:39; 182: Edwards (Wagoner) p. Bailey, 1:00; 195: Garcia (Wagoner) p. Sutton, 1:12; 220: Riggs (Wagoner) dec. Knight, 5-2; 285: Easky (Skiatook) p. Griffin, 2:07
Harrah 33, Cushing 30
106: Leverich (Cushing) dec. Russell, 6-2; 113: Tusler (Cushing) dec. B. Manek, 9-3; 120: Hernandez (Cushing) p. Fortelney, 3:13; 126: Collier (Cushing) dec. Carter, 12-6; 132: Looney (Harrah) sv-1 Minney, 7-4; 138: Simpson (Cushing) p. Stone, 1:13; 145: W. Manek (Harrah) dec. Vieyra, 7-3; 152: Johnson (Harrah) dec. Hockett, 5-1; 160: Humphries (Harrah) p. Pollard, 3:27; 170: Kersey (Cushing) dec. Williams, 1-0; 182: Cumings (Harrah) p. Matheson, 3:06; 195: Daigle (Harrah) p. Massie, 1:52; 220: Barber (Harrah) p. Ralston, 2:13; 285: Flores (Cushing) p. Pundsack, 2:33
Class 5A
Collinsville 59, MWC Carl Albert 18
106: double forfeit; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) fft; 120: Harris (Collinsville) fft; 126: Gates (Collinsville) t.f. Miller, 20-4; 132: Henslick (Collinsville) p. Morris, 0:39; 138: Gober (MWC Carl Albert) p. Alphin, 3:48; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Anderson, 3:07; 152: Steed (Collinsville) p. Grant, 0:49; 160: D. Acklin (Collinsville) p. N. Sutterfield, 0:38; 170: Bl. Gilkey (Collinsville) p. Matanane, 5:53; 182: Seago (Collinsville) p. Sherman, 3:34; 195: A. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) fft; 220: Br. Gilkey (Collinsville) fft; 285: Johnson (MWC Carl Albert) p. Paul, 2:48
Coweta 41, Glenpool 34
106: Eighinger (Coweta) p. Jones, 3:13; 113: Hicks (Glenpool) p. Perkins, 1:29; 120: Miller (Glenpool) m.d. Collinsworth, 10-2; 126: Bart (Coweta) p. Pena, 1:28; 132: Ballard (Coweta) p. Samuels, 1:10; 138: Edwards (Glenpool) p. Patton, 0:51; 145: Roberts (Coweta) m.d. Lohr, 21-7; 152: Mendenhall (Coweta) m.d. Grider, 9-1; 160: Kidd (Coweta) p. Bailey, 1:11; 170: Lund (Glenpool) p. Maledon, 1:05; 182: Bolding (Glenpool) p. Moudy, 4:39; 195: Wells (Glenpool) p. Schulfe, 0:23; 220: Hamm (Coweta) dec. Nelson, 3-1; 285: Phillips (Coweta) p. Birch, 3:44
Guthrie 36, Elgin 34
Pryor 57, Duncan 19
106: Peach (Pryor) p. Ef. Reza, 3:49; 113: Wilson (Pryor) fft; 120: VanBlaricom (Duncan) fft; 126: Ensey (Duncan) fft; 132: Hunter (Duncan) m.d. Gray, 14-2; 138: Martinez (Duncan) sv-1 Kegley, 8-6; 145: Bessette (Pryor) p. Tidwell, 2:55; 152: Grant (Pryor) p. Cross, 2:58; 160: Edmonds (Pryor) p. Henry, 4:38; 170: Osborne (Pryor) p. Cook, 1:08; 182: Silverstone (Pryor) p. Er. Reza, 5:22; 195: Felts (Pryor) p. Boren, 0:53
220: Dicarlo (Pryor) p. Loucks, 2:25; 285: Cowan (Pryor) dec. Lolar, 3-2
Class 6A
Stillwater 53, Ponca City 22
106: Thomas (Stillwater) dec. Ch. Kiser, 7-6; 113: Ji. Swenson (Ponca City) m.d. Janus, 9-1; 120: Ca. Kiser (Ponca City) fft; 126: Lee (Ponca City) fft; 132: McComas (Stillwater) p. Ja. Swenson, 3:29; 138: Sommer (Stillwater) t.f. Ry. Agee, 19-3; 145: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Trahan, 0:21; 152: Voinovich (Stillwater) t.f. Greenfield, 24-8; 160: Ferrari (Stillwater) p. Goddard, 1:12; 170: Wilson (Stillwater) p. Ra. Agee, 2:20; 182: Roland (Ponca City) p. Reese, 1:53; 195: Johnson (Stillwater) inj dft Newlin, 2:51; 220: Hughes (Stillwater p. Leavitt, 1:25; 285: Cottrill (Stillwater) dec. Badley, 3-0
Yukon 35, Edmond Memorial 34
Edmond North 59, Choctaw 15
Bixby 39, Broken Arrow 29
106: Forbes (Broken Arrow) t.f. Clark, 7-0; 113: Rodriguez (Broken Arrow) fft; 120: Witcraft (Broken Arrow) dec. Dyer, 9-3; 126: Collins (Broken Arrow) fft; 132: Blankenship (Bixby) m.d. Roop, 11-3; 138: Roller (Bixby) p. Lollis, 4:23; 145: Kelley (Bixby) m.d. Stinchcomb, 10-1; 152: Washington (Bixby) dec. Mattioda, 4-3; 160: Cullors (Broken Arrow) dec. Kaiser, 10-4; 170: Rogers (Bixby) m.d. Jones, 13-1; 182: H. Puckett (Bixby) p. Cook, 2:29; 195: Robb (Bixby) p. Martin, 3:01; 220: Hynes (Broken Arrow) p. Kirk, 5:43; 285: J. Puckett (Bixby) p. Brammer, 5:50