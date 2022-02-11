Bixby takes out Broken Arrow in 6A dual state quarterfinals

ENID — There were a number of upsets in the dual state wrestling tournament Friday at the Stride Bank Center, but Bixby defeating Broken Arrow 39-29 in the Class 6A quarterfinals was not one of them.

Even though the Spartans were ranked No. 5 in 6A and BA was No. 4, Bixby was actually the third seed in the tournament with Broken Arrow sixth. And the way Bixby jumped out to a dominant 33-3 lead, the outcome was never really in doubt, even after the Tigers closed the deficit a bit toward the end.

After beating Broken Arrow for the second time in two weeks (after a 41-21 win Jan. 25), it was a major statement by Bixby that they belong among the 6A elite programs in the state.

“It was a good start,” Bixby first-year coach Ray Blake said. “Broken Arrow is a good team and it’s hard to beat a good team twice, and we’ve done that now in two weeks. There are a few things we can clean up but I felt like our effort was really good. It was a great win, really proud of the guys, but we got to have a short memory because now we’re turning the page and we’ve got a tough opponent.”