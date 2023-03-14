Bixby, Glenpool, Pryor and Class 6A state champion Stillwater placed the maximum two wrestlers each on the Large East's roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games scheduled Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Union High School.

Jersey Robb, the 6A state champion at 215 pounds, and Caden Kelley, runner-up at 144, will represent Bixby. Stillwater's wrestlers will be 132-pound champion Cael Hughes and Sam Smith at 126.

Glenpool's selections are 5A runner-up Kevin Lund at 190 and Jarrett Hicks at 120. Pryor's All-State wrestlers are 5A runner-up E.J. Grant at 157 and Bryce Kegley at 138.

On the Small East roster, Berryhill will have two selections -- 3A state runners-up Wyatt Meredith at 120 pounds and Hunter Waits at 132. Waits competed at 126 at state.

Class 3A champion Blackwell also has two representatives -- 126 champion Kaiden Ailey and 215 runner-up Kolby Looper. Salina has selections -- 3A runners-up Gavin Montgomery at 150 and Jack Wilkins at 157/

ALL-STATE WRESTLING ROSTERS

LARGE EAST

113: Carsen Reich, Jenks; 120: Jarrett Hicks, Glenpool; 126: Sam Smith, Stillwater; 132: Cael Hughes, Stillwater; 138: Bryce Kegley, Pryor; 144: Caden Kelley. Bixby; 150: Mitchell Smith, Sand Springs; 157: E.J. Grant. Pryor; 165: Michael Foster, Union; 175: Braxton Bacon, Owasso; 190: Kevin Lund, Glenpool; 215: Jersey Robb, Bixby; 285: Logan Cash, Shawnee.

Coach: Kydel Billy, McAlester

SMALL EAST

113: TBA; 120: Wyatt Meredith, Berryhill; 126: Kaiden Ailey, Blackwell; 132: Hunter Waits, Berryhill; 138: Corban Zugelder, Catoosa; 144: Kaiser Simpson, Cushing; 150: Gavin Montgomery, Salina; 157: Jack Wilkins, Salina; 165: Jaxen Wright, Morris; 175: Kaleb Owen, Perry; 190: Luke Eschenheimer, Cascia Hall; 215: Kolby Looper, Blackwell; 285: Roman Garcia, Wagoner.

Coach: Matt Kennedy, Poteau

LARGE WEST

113: Hector Perez, Enid; 120: Mason Hanna, Choctaw; 126: Eli Kirk, Guthrie; 132: Dailey Jennings, El Reno; 138: Will Heger, El Reno; 144: Calvin Moon, Lawton MacArthur; 150: Braden Hall, Guthrie; 157: Ethan Day, Westsmoore; 165: Isaiah Matanane, Carl Albert; 175: Holden Martin, Westmoore; 190: Payton Thomas, Moore; 215: Alex Sutterfield, Carl Albert; 285: Devon Lolar, Duncan.

Coach: Tim Draper, Edmond Santa Fe

SMALL WEST

113: Rylan Fite, Cache; 120: Gehrig Furr, Marlow; 126: Braden Potts, Tuttle; 132: Brayden Bowman, Marlow; 138: Jaxson Taitano, Blanchard; 144: Jaxon Klaassen, Weatherford; 150: Kenneth Evans, Heritage Hall; 157: Alvis Bryson, Weatherford; 165: Ethan Beloncik, Heritage Hall; 175: Tucker Waitman, Tuttle; 190: Ernesto Duenez, Watonga; 215: Kooper Doucet, Comanche; 285: Cade White, Comanche.

Coach Cason Montgomery, Hobart