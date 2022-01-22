Bixby falls to Texas squad in Owasso Dual Tournament final

OWASSO — It avenged a loss in last year’s dual state finals, but the Bixby wrestling team was still disappointed that it was unable to complete the job on Saturday, dropping the final of the Owasso Ram Dual Tournament, 42-27, to Texas powerhouse Allen.
After an impressive effort in defeating defending Class 6A dual state champion Mustang 45-27 in the tournament semifinal, the Spartans, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, couldn’t quite keep pace with the Allen dynasty that has won 12 straight state championships in Texas.
“I felt good about the way we competed this weekend,” Bixby coach Ray Blake said. “There are definitely things we need to clean up, but I felt that we competed hard. We won some gritty matches. We need to get better in some positions; I think we need to get a little more offensive as a team. There are some weight classes where we’re kind of waiting for the match to come to us and reacting, and we’ve got to go to our offense.”
It was the second weekend in a row that Allen came to the Tulsa area and won a tournament. Last week, it was the Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament in Sand Springs, where Bixby placed third.
“We come up here because it’s a lot better competition than you normally find in Texas,” said Allen coach Jerry Best. “We stay in Oklahoma, we go to Reno, California, we travel all over to get the best competition we can, so our kids know the pressure of getting in tight matches when they go to the state qualifying series, and they’ve done a great job overcoming adversity and pulling through for us today. I’m real proud of our kids, they did a great job.”
Bixby actually led the final (which started with the 138-pound bout) 15-12 after Hank Puckett pulled out a 3-1 overtime victory over Ryan Nichols at 182 pounds. Christian Kaiser also had a big win at 145 pounds against Austin Nekvapil. After defeating Nekvapil last weekend at the Bobby Lyons tournament in the 145-pound consolation semifinals by a 10-9 decision, Kaiser pinned him in 3:55 this time.
But Allen took the lead by winning the next two decisions. The second one of those was an important match, as Allen’s Mohamed Elgouhari edged Jack Puckett 2-1 at 220 pounds in a rematch of the 220 final from Sand Springs last week, which Elgouhari also won 2-1. It was such a close match that Elgouhari was named the upper weights’ Most Outstanding Wrestler for the victory.
Allen then took the maximum six points from each of the next four bouts, three by pins and one by forfeit at 113 where the Spartans didn’t have an available wrestler, to put the match away.
Bixby did receive pins in the final two bouts, as Clayton Giddens-Buttram (126) and Zach Blankenship (132) each delivered six-point victories.
“We lost to a great team in the finals,” Blake said. “Allen has a great tradition, they have a really solid team and we feel like if we could have turned around a couple of results, it might have gone differently.”
Bixby’s semifinal win over Mustang, which is ranked No. 3 in 6A, was definitely a highlight. It was a bit of revenge from last year’s 45-22 loss at state and served as a kind of measuring stick for where the Spartans are right now at this point in the season, about three weeks from this year’s dual state tournament.
“It was a nice little comeback from last year,” admitted Jersey Robb, who won his semifinal match at 195 pounds by pinning Mustang’s Sam Pritz in 1:03 but didn’t wrestle in the final. “(Mustang is) a really good team, they’ve got good coaches and good guys throughout, so it was good. I think we wrestled really hard; I think it shows the right direction we’re heading in. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Other victories by fall from Giddens-Buttram, Blankenship, Jace Roller (138), Kaiser, and Jakeb Snyder (152) were key to the semifinal win.
Mustang wound up defeating 3A No. 3 Blackwell 47-29 in the tournament’s third-place match.
Host Owasso, which lost 51-21 to Allen in the quarterfinals before defeating 3A No. 5 Salina 55-21 in the consolation semifinal, ended up taking fifth after pulling out a close 39-30 victory over Sapulpa in the fifth-place contest.
“The kids wrestled good, it’s a long two days, tough matches,” said Rams coach Mike Ryan. “We squeezed six or seven matches into a period of six or seven hours; it’s grueling, but the kids did well.” It’s all in preparation for another month from now, at the end of the year, so we’re proud of them. We still have things to work on, but this is an evaluating tool that we’ll use to help us get better prepared on down the road.
Salina defeated the so-called Mystery Team, consisting of extra wrestlers from various other teams in the tournament, 48-21, in the seventh-place match.
Owasso Ram Dual Tournament
Championship: ALLEN (Texas) 42, BIXBY 27
106: Tindal (Allen) p. Clark, 1:30. 113: Bernard (Allen) fft. 120: Liescheski (Allen) p. Hausler, 3:30. 126: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. Garcia, 5:48. 132: Blankenship (Bixby) p. Roman, 1:46. 138: Roller (Bixby) fft. 145: Kaiser (Bixby) p. Nekvapil, 3:55. 152: Danzi (Allen) p. Snyder, 3:06. 160: Nakamura (Allen) dec. Rogers, 7-3. 170: Oliva (Allen) dec. Lane, 11-6. 182: H. Puckett (Bixby) sv-1 Nichols, 3-1. 195: Stahl (Allen) dec. Kirk, 5-1. 220: Elgouhari (Allen) dec. J. Puckett, 2-1. 285: Madole (Allen) p. Ritter, 0:28
Third Place: MUSTANG 47, BLACKWELL 29
Fifth Place: OWASSO 39, SAPULPA 30
106: B. Humphries (Owasso) t.f. Ca. Peper, 18-3. 113: J. Humphries (Owasso) fft. 120: Willingham (Sapulpa) p. Z. Wheeler, 4:32. 126: Brooks (Sapulpa) dec. Eicher, 7-4. 132: Alexander (Owasso) dec. Peterson, 5-4. 138: Lecoq (Sapulpa) dec. Sells, 7-3. 145: Herbert (Owasso) fft. 152: L. Wheeler (Owasso) m.d. Montgomery, 11-1. 160: Williams (Owasso) fft. 170: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Co. Peper, 6-3. 182: Thomas (Sapulpa) p. Farkas-Rhea, 2:27. 195: Turner (Sapulpa) fft. 220: Dobbs (Sapulpa) fft. 285: Rich (Owasso) p. Anderson, 0:32.
Seventh Place: SALINA 48,
MYSTERY TEAM 21 Semifinals Allen 55, Blackwell 10 BIXBY 45, MUSTANG 27
106: F. Kurtz (Mustang) m.d. Clark, 12-4. 113: Douglas (Mustang) fft. 120: Chastain (Mustang) dec. Hausler, 6-3. 126: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. K. Kurtz, 4:55. 132: Blankenship (Bixby) p. Johnson, 1:24. 138: Roller (Bixby) p. Jas. Jackson, 2:11. 145: Kaiser (Bixby) p. Brakebill, 3:27. 152: Snyder (Bixby) p. Reyes, 0:29. 160: Wiley (Mustang) t.f. Lane, 27-11. 170: Rogers (Bixby) inj. Moates, 0:59. 182: Jac. Jackson (Mustang) dec. H. Puckett, 6-4. 195: Robb (Bixby) p. Pritz, 1:03. 220: J. Puckett (Bixby) dec. Gearhart, 3-1. 285: Rowland (Mustang) p. Ritter, 2:53.
Consolation Semifinals
Owasso 55, Salina 21
Sapulpa 37, Mystery Team 34
Quarterfinals
Allen (Texas) 51, Owasso 21
Blackwell 41, Salina 26