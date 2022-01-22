Bixby falls to Texas squad in Owasso Dual Tournament final

OWASSO — It avenged a loss in last year’s dual state finals, but the Bixby wrestling team was still disappointed that it was unable to complete the job on Saturday, dropping the final of the Owasso Ram Dual Tournament, 42-27, to Texas powerhouse Allen.

After an impressive effort in defeating defending Class 6A dual state champion Mustang 45-27 in the tournament semifinal, the Spartans, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, couldn’t quite keep pace with the Allen dynasty that has won 12 straight state championships in Texas.

“I felt good about the way we competed this weekend,” Bixby coach Ray Blake said. “There are definitely things we need to clean up, but I felt that we competed hard. We won some gritty matches. We need to get better in some positions; I think we need to get a little more offensive as a team. There are some weight classes where we’re kind of waiting for the match to come to us and reacting, and we’ve got to go to our offense.”

It was the second weekend in a row that Allen came to the Tulsa area and won a tournament. Last week, it was the Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament in Sand Springs, where Bixby placed third.