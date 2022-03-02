Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Union's Kali Hayden and Collinsville's Cameron Steed

Won the individual girls state championship at 185 pounds last weekend, pinning all three of her tournament opponents, including the 6A state final in just 53 seconds, to complete an undefeated season and help the Redhawks win the state title.

Won all three of his matches at the Class 5A state tournament last weekend by pinning his opponents in the first period, winning the 152-pound bracket for his fourth straight state title, helping the Cardinals claim their fifth consecutive state championship.