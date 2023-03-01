WRESTLING
Luke Eschenheimer
Cascia Hall, Sr.
Won his second straight individual state championship, pinning all three of his opponents to take the Class 4A 190-pound title last weekend, including in 2:43 over Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau in the final, earning 4A’s Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. One of three Cascia champions, helping the Commandos place second in the team competition.
Kali Hayden
Union, Jr.
The 2022 All-World girls wrestler of the year. needed a pin in the 190-pound final for the Redhawks to repeat as state champions and delivered one in 2:13, giving Union the title by a half-point. It was her third pin in three matches in the tournament, including an 18-second victory in the quarterfinals, for her second consecutive individual state title.