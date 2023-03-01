Won his second straight individual state championship, pinning all three of his opponents to take the Class 4A 190-pound title last weekend, including in 2:43 over Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau in the final, earning 4A’s Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. One of three Cascia champions, helping the Commandos place second in the team competition.

The 2022 All-World girls wrestler of the year. needed a pin in the 190-pound final for the Redhawks to repeat as state champions and delivered one in 2:13, giving Union the title by a half-point. It was her third pin in three matches in the tournament, including an 18-second victory in the quarterfinals, for her second consecutive individual state title.