Big day for Tyler Rich as Owasso sits sixth after one day at Jenks wrestling tournament

JENKS — After losing in the Class 6A state final in overtime last year, Owasso’s Tyler Rich is determined to finish the job this season as a senior.

If his performance Friday at the Larry Wilkey Invitational Tournament at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse is any indication, he is well on his way to fulfilling that goal.

Rich advanced to the final in the 285-pound bracket with a dominating 12-second pin of Southmoore’s Kesjohn Love in the semifinal and will face Moore’s Jaylen Pounds, a state qualifier last year at 220, on Saturday.

“I just went in there with my mindset knowing that no one can beat me and that I’m stronger than anybody out there,” Rich said. “And that’s why I just made it quick, show my dominance.”

Overall on the day, Rich won four matches, pinning all of his opponents within the first period. In fact, only once did he need more than a minute, defeating Connor Simmermon of Rogers, Arkansas, in 1:06 in the second round. In total, he wrestled just 2:10 in the four matches.

“My body’s definitely exhausted from all the Christmas practices, two a day, that took a toll,” said Rich, also a star defensive lineman for Owasso's football team. “I’m barely even sweating, so I’d say it’s not too bad. I need to go home and rest with a little Espom bath and be ready for the finals.”

Owasso coach Kyle Ryan sees Rich as very driven this year, and someone who has developed into a strong team leader.

“He’s very motivated kid, works extremely hard, very humble, a great human being, great leader,” Ryan said, “not just with his work ethic but showing the young guys that, ‘Hey, I can be a superstar and still have some humility and still be a good person, treat people the right way.’ Tyler Rich is very good at that stuff. He’s an extremely hard worker and a very motivated guy.”

Owasso went 2-1 in the semifinal round (Chad Herbert also won his semifinal matchup at 165 pounds) and sits sixth overall in the 24-team tournament with 87 points heading into the second day of action on Saturday, just 10 points behind third-place Newton, Kansas. Westmoore has built up a seemingly insurmountable lead with 148 points, but second-place Yukon has 101 and could be catchable with a strong second day.

“Had two in the finals, would like to have one or two more, but it’s a tough tournament and they’re just going to have to battle back,” Ryan said. “We got a lot of guys still going on the backside and they’re wrestling hard. This is only our second tournament of the year, but the guys have really started to pick up their training, get locked in and really start to take their wrestling seriously. I think we’re starting to see an upward trend across our lineup.

“Don’t quite have our full lineup here, but the guys who are here are battling, and we’ll be back to full health soon. That’s why you come to these tournaments, you want good competition and you want to see where you’re at so you can know how you have to adjust.”

Ryan noted that the wrestlers still active in the consolation brackets will be important to the Rams’ final placement in the team standings, because there are a lot of opportunities to gain points.

“A lot of tournaments are won on the back side,” Ryan said. “If you can get two or three guys in the finals and have seven or eight placers, there’s a lot of points on the back side of a bracket, especially in a tournament when you can come through and get a true second. That can really catapult you up the scoreboard.”

Sand Springs is also in the jumble of teams that still have a shot to finish very high, sitting eighth with 83 points after placing five wrestlers into the semifinals, but the Sandites won just one of those matches, a 7-1 decision by Mitchell Smith at 150 pounds. Smith, who placed third in the Class 6A state tournament last year, will face Salina’s Gavin Montgomery, who lost in overtime of the Class 3A state final last year, in the tournament final on Saturday.

“We had five in the semis, we were only able to punch one through, but we still got time tomorrow to come back,” said first-year Sand Springs coach Tyson Bowling, who guided Glenpool to a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament last season. “With this tournament not seeded out, there’s still an opportunity to come back and get second, so we got to come back and get big wins and try to get back up to second place.”

Highlighting how difficult a tournament this was, local teams had 17 wrestlers in the semifinals and went just 4-13 in those matches. The Sandites were just 0.5 points behind Newton for second place before the final session started and lost five spots in the standings. Bowling acknowledged that the tough competition made it somewhat of a measuring stick for where his team is at this point in the season.

“Jenks is always a tough tournament,” Bowling said. “It’s always one of those if you can place at the Jenks tournament, you’re probably going to punch a ticket to the state tournament and have an opportunity to get on the podium at state, so it’s always a good one. It’s always a good mix of 6A east and west.”

Larry Wilkey Invitational, Day 1

Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks

Team Standings

1. Westmoore, 148

2. Yukon, 101

3. Newton (KS), 97

4. Moore, 94

5. Civic Memorial (IL), 92

6. Owasso, 87

7. Ponca City, 84.5

8. Sand Springs, 83

9. Tonganoxie (KS), 78.5

10. Melissa (TX), 59.5

11. Enid, 58

12. Jenks, 57

13. Salina, 50

14. Tahlequah, 43

15. Carl Junction (MO), 41

Championship Semifinals

106: Ruckman (Civic Memorial, IL) p. Caviness (Tahlequah), 3:10; Casula (Westmoore) p. Skaggs (Sand Springs), 5:33

113: Kiser (Ponca City) p. Bombita (Jenks), 2:19; Wright (Yukon) p. Perez (Enid), 4:44

120: Miller (Westmoore) dec. Reich (Jenks), 3-1; Treaster (Newton, KS) t.f. Gardner (Salina), 3:01, 18-1

126: Stokes (Newton, KS) dec. Swenson (Ponca City), 5-0; Scott (Civic Memorial, IL) p. Garrett (Moore), 0:48

132: Thorsen (Melissa, TX) def. Moore (Owasso), fft; Moore (Tonganoxie, KS) p. Pait (Sand Springs), 2:42

138: Johnson (Melissa, TX) p. Grigsby (Sand Springs), 5:24; Rios (Westmoore) p. Kegley (Pryor), 0:47

144: Griffin (Civic Memorial, IL) dec. Morales (Bentonville West, AR), 6-2; Podest (Westmoore) m.d. Martin (Tonganoxie, KS), 9-1

150: Montgomery (Salina) dec. Bailey (Tonganoxie, KS), 4-2; Smith (Sand Springs) dec. Schane (Yukon), 7-1

157: Tilman (Rogers, AR) dec. Mohmed (Melissa, TX), 4-1; Day (Westmoore) sv-1 Wilkins (Salina), 6-4

165: Herbert (Owasso) dec. Edwards (Newton, KS), 3-1; Brusven (Tonganoxie, KS) dec. White (Sand Springs), 10-3

175: Wojcikiewi (Civic Memorial, IL) p. Hill (Jenks), 2:28; Martin (Westmoore) p. Goucher (Yukon), 5:27

190: Thomas (Moore) p. Baughman (Southmoore), 1:18; Wilson (Yukon) p. Watkins (Tahlequah), 3:25

215: Roland (Ponca City) p. Sherfield (Putnam City North), 3:18; Alvarado (Enid) p. Eichor (Yukon), 1:22

285: Rich (Owasso) p. Love (Southmoore), 0:12; Pounds (Moore) p. Gomez (Newton, KS), 2:00