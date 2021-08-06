 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BA's Olivia Brown named national high school girls wrestler of the year
0 Comments

BA's Olivia Brown named national high school girls wrestler of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Wrestling State Championships (copy)

Broken Arrow's Olivia Brown celebrates winning her individual title in the OSSAA's first officially sanctioned wrestling state tournament for girls on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, she was named national girls wrestler of the year by USA Today.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Broken Arrow’s Olivia Brown was named USA Today’s national girls wrestler of the year Thursday in the newspaper’s High School Sports Awards.

Brown won the 215-pound title in the OSSAA’s first officially sanctioned state tournament for girls in February, helping lead the Tigers to the team championship.

She also won the title at 215 in the 2020 exhibition state tournament.

Brown pinned Moore’s Heidi Noisey in the 2021 state final and pinned her three other postseason opponents, needing only a combined three minutes, 59 seconds to close out the four falls.

She was ranked first or second nationally in her weight class for most of the season. Last week, she was named to the Oklahoma Wrestling Coaches Association’s inaugural All-State girls team.

Brown signed to wrestle at Grand View University of Des Moines, Iowa, and wants to study to be a data analyst. Grand View finished eighth in the 2021 NAIA Women’s National Wrestling Invitational.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News