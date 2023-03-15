This week's NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at BOK Center are being held at an apropos time for Tulsa Public Schools.

It's a time of revival for TPS wrestling. In the 2023-24 school year, wrestling programs will be added at Central, Memorial and Booker T. Washington — the high school alma mater of Olympic gold and silver medalist Kenny Monday.

Memorial had the largest wrestling program of all TPS middle schools this winter. Next season, all TPS high schools and middle schools will have wrestling teams.

It's an exciting development for TPS assistant athletic director Marlon Houston, who has overseen that sport's recent growth in the district.

"We had some programs that might not have died but varied from 2-12 wrestlers and had their numbers drop from year to year," Houston said. "But the last few years, especially with the addition of girls wrestling and bringing wrestling to the middle schools, that has really helped pumped life into programs. We have some really healthy high school wrestling programs right now."

On Wednesday, Houston watched Monday lead a free wrestling clinic for youngsters in Kindergarten through eighth grade at Gerald Harris' Hurricane Training Center. Also at the clinic were Monday's son, Kennedy, who was a three-time NCAA qualifier, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

"This is like Halley's comet, you're not going to get this very often with the Big 12 and NCAA Championships here this month, and right now we're in a room with two Olympic world champion wrestlers, it's wonderful," Houston said. "There are kids here from Arkansas, and a few other states. The promotion is priceless.

"This brings awareness and promotes the sport, and it allows our elementary youth kids to see there are also opportunities in the sport, for males and females."

The clinic was a great experience both professionally and personally for Houston, a 1992 Pawnee graduate and three-time Class 2A state heavyweight champion. He went on to wrestle at Morgan State. At the 1996 NCAA Championships, Houston was the last Morgan State wrestler until that program was revived recently after a 27-year hiatus with Monday as its head coach.

"Instead of Christmas in July, it's Christmas in March," Houston said about the clinic. "I'm really excited because we can use this use to help jumpstart the recruiting for our middle-school programs.

"Growing up in Pawnee 20 minutes from Stillwater, Oklahoma State wrestling always was huge. I started wrestling in fifth grade. Kenny Monday has always been an idol of mine. I never knew him personally so this is the first day I've ever really spoken to him face to face other than to to say `Hi.' "

Houston is a strong advocate to parents on wrestling's benefits for their kids.

"It's probably the best building blocks for life skills," Houston said. "What wrestling has taught me and taught my family in life, how to overcome, how to achieve, self-respect, it's just priceless. I've never met a person who told me they regretted wrestling. You'll learn things about yourself you needed to learn."

TPS athletic director Mick Wilson is enthusiastic about wrestling's future in the district and it was an easy decision to have Houston oversee that sport.

"Wrestling has a lot of momentum and we can build on that with the experience he brings," Wilson said.

Orelious Steele, coming off his first season as McLain's girls coach, was at the clinic. This past season, McLain had its first state girls wrestling qualifier, Aubrey Bolton. Steele is enthusiastic about the potential benefits that can come for all involved with the clinic.

"This can build a lot of interest for wrestling in this city," Steele said. " We have a lot of wrestlers come from out of Tulsa. Look at the numbers in here. This is going to keep them motivated -- a wrestling camp with multiple Olympic champions. It gives them the opportunity to hook on to something. They come from the same place I did. It's going to grow the sport a lot. I see a lot of new faces here. It's giving them an opportunity to try a new sport, the sport is growing so fast.

"I believe the sport keeps a kid out of trouble. You can take a troubled kid and make him a disciplined kid. That's what the sport did for me growing up in Tulsa. It kept me out of the streets, kept me motivated to go wrestle, it paid for my education, it's opened many doors for me. This sports teaches you life lessons and I feel that's what it's going to do for a lot of these kids in here."