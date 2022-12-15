BA dominates rival Union in non-district action

While the dual opponent for Broken Arrow on Thursday night was not top-ranked, the Tigers wrestled like a team that was facing a formidable foe.

The fourth-ranked Tigers amassed six pins in lightning-rod fashion while dominating rival Union 54-12 in Class 6A non-district action at the Union High School Gymnasium.

Collecting wins by fall for Broken Arrow were Kaleb Collins at 120, Evan Rodriguez at 126, Kadence Roop at 144, Garrett Stinchcomb at 150, Andrew Lollis at 157 and Cooper Cook at 215.

None of the matches won by fall went to the third period with Collins, Rodriguez, Roop, Lollis and Cook registering first-period pins.

Meanwhile, Stinchcomb posted his fall less than a minute into the second period.

Beginning at the 120-pound weight class, Broken Arrow notched four pins and a pair of wins by decision to score the match’s first 36 points en route to the lopsided victory to improve to 2-1 in dual action.

The Tigers’ victory against the No. 12 Redhawks followed a dual loss to 6A No. 1 Stillwater on Dec. 1 and a dual win against Class 5A No. 1 El Reno on Tuesday night.

Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones pointed to top-notch competition as a big reason for his team’s success thus far this season.

“Very competitive schedule, always have a competitive schedule,” Jones said. “Opening night was the No. 3-ranked team in the country (Stillwater). We went to a tough tournament in Kansas and then we went to what I consider to be the toughest high school tournament freestyle in the nation last weekend in Ohio. Then we added El Reno, who was top-ranked in 5A, and that was really good competition.

“(Tonight) we finished the 2022 portion of our schedule here against another good, competitive, well-coached team in Tulsa Union. (We) definitely believe in competition, putting our guys in the fire and letting them grow from the competition. We had a good opportunity to do that and I think that’s what we did.”

Besides the six victories by fall, the Tigers — who claimed back-to-back dual state and team state titles in 2019 and 2020 — also picked up wins by decision from Ethan Rodriguez at 132 and Severn Torres at 138.

“I am pretty excited about the way our guys are hustling and wrestling the full six minutes,” Jones said. “We work hard — and I know everybody works hard — but there’s a part of working hard then having a belief in what you are doing and having confidence in what you’re doing. That allows you to wrestle hard for six minutes. I think our guys are buying into that and they’re believing in their training.”

In addition to bouts won by Broken Arrow on the mat, both Hunter Knox at 106 and Riley Kuder at 113 claimed wins by forfeit.

Union (1-3) garnered upper-weight class wins by decision from Mikey Foster at 165, Zamar Gardner at 175, Wera Yinusa at 190 and Malachi Clark at 285.

Despite the final score, Redhawks coach Daniel Jefferson was not disappointed in his team’s performance against one of the top fteams in Class 6A.

“Our kids fought hard,” he said. “We lost a couple close matches through the middle there that we could have possibly snagged. I thought maybe we might be able to get those. We won one at 190. That was a big win. We’ve got to learn to pull out those tight matches.

“You try to get to seven wins and then you try to minimize bonus points from there,” he added in reference to attempting to capture half of the 14 weight classes in a match.

Like Broken Arrow, the match completed the 2022 portion of the Redhawks' season schedule prior to the holiday break.

BROKEN ARROW 54, UNION 12

106: Hunter Knox (BA) won by forfeit; 113: Riley Kuder (BA) won by forfeit; 120: Kaleb Collins (BA) pinned D.J. Asberry, 1:22; 126: Evan Rodriguez (BA) pinned Ben Melcarek, 1:25; 132: Ethan Rodriguez (BA) dec. Darius Black, 5-1; 138: Severn Torres (BA) dec. Thomas Toteh, 7-4; 144: Kadence Roop (BA) pinned Josiah Brogdon, 0:35; 150: Garrett Stinchcomb (BA) pinned Adam Lohmann, 2:38; 157: Andrew Lollis (BA) pinned Tanner Jarvis, 1:02; 165: Mikey Foster (U) dec. Waylen Morrison, 11-6; 175: Zamar Gardner (U) dec. Austin Brown, 5-1; 190: Wera Yinusa (U) dec. Owen Jones, 8-3; 215: Cooper Cook (BA) pinned Lucien Krause, 0:46; 285: Malachi Clark (U) dec. Kahlen Thompson, 1-0.