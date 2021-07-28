All-State wrestling: Skiatook's Josh Taylor happy with perfect senior season

BIXBY — It has been an unbelievable year for Skiatook’s Josh Taylor.
The senior picked up an individual state title in Class 4A and helped the Bulldogs finish second in the final team standings. Skiatook then went on to capture the Dual State team title just a couple of weeks later.
Despite not wrestling since school let out for summer, Taylor found enough energy to defeat Bryson Hughes of Marlow at 145 in All-State competition Wednesday at Bixby High School to keep his dream season intact.
“I had an undefeated year,” Taylor said of his 29-0 season. “Everything is surreal. It is like a childhood fantasy. Everything that could go right went right for us. I would not want it any other way.”
Taylor felt he was not in the best of shape for the All-State match, but he got the job done with a 13-2 win over Hughes.
“He was pretty big, but other than that it was smooth sailing. But he was tough,” Taylor said. “I was out of shape, but no one in here is in great shape. I have been running as much as I could.
“It was fun getting back on the mat for Skiatook.”
Next for Taylor is college wrestling at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“I think Coach is wanting to redshirt me, but I want to get on the mat as soon as possible,” Taylor said. “It will be hard to take a year off.”
Before the meet started, Taylor received a Wrestler of the Year plaque. After the meet, Taylor helped his team of seniors from the Small East handily defeat the West, 49-9. However, the West dominated the large school category with a 45-12 victory.
Team Scoring
Small East 49, West 9
Large West 45, East 12
Small Schools
113: Evan Simpson (East) d. Clayton Lane (West), 4-2. 120: Braylen Rogers (East) d Silas Akins (West) 2-0. 126: Hayden Lemmons (East) t.f. Colton Scott (West) 15-0. 132: Luke Hill (West) d. Elijah Reece (East) 2-4. 138: Jaydale Whitlock (East) d. Lake Epperson (West) 5-2. 145: Josh Taylor (East) d. Bryson Hughes (West) 13-2. 152: Gage Gates (East) d. Michael West (West) 8-0. 160: Blake Salt (East) d. Dylan Baker (West) 2-0. 170: Blake Skidgel (East) d. Kolbe Madron 6-2. 182: Blayke Brower (West) d. Kaden Charboneau 4-1. 195: Seth Jackson (East) d. Tyler Hoffman 5-2. 220: Cruz Partain (East) d. Zach Griffith (West). HWT: Ryder Wiese (West) d. Johnny Williamson (East) 2-0.
Large Schools
113: Kalib Nolan (West) d. Jarrod Gilliam (East) 4-0. 120: Tayler Tewell (West) p. Tanner Cousatte (East) 1:50. 126: Levi Buckridge (West) f. Angelo Reyes (East) 4:12. 132: Kaden Stanley (East) f. Reginald Jones (West) 1:36. 138: Cooper Evans (West) f. Jace Ellis (East) 1:14. 145: Hudson Neeley (West) d. Bronson Burcham (East) 14-4. 152: Cade Manion (West) d. Angel Quizada (East) 8-0. 160: Jackson Jones (West) d. Trey Howard (East) 5-1. 170: Johnny Villa (West) d. Ethan Chavez (East) 7-1. 182: Ethan Ooten (West) d. Gavin Koehler 5-4. 195: Chandler Holman (West) f. Larry Lowe 1:20. 220: Emmanuel Skillings (East) d. Gabriel Mullaney 9-0. HWT: Jack Kitchingham (West) f. Ryan Winn (East) 1:22.