All-State wrestling: Skiatook's Josh Taylor happy with perfect senior season

BIXBY — It has been an unbelievable year for Skiatook’s Josh Taylor.

The senior picked up an individual state title in Class 4A and helped the Bulldogs finish second in the final team standings. Skiatook then went on to capture the Dual State team title just a couple of weeks later.

Despite not wrestling since school let out for summer, Taylor found enough energy to defeat Bryson Hughes of Marlow at 145 in All-State competition Wednesday at Bixby High School to keep his dream season intact.

“I had an undefeated year,” Taylor said of his 29-0 season. “Everything is surreal. It is like a childhood fantasy. Everything that could go right went right for us. I would not want it any other way.”

Taylor felt he was not in the best of shape for the All-State match, but he got the job done with a 13-2 win over Hughes.

“He was pretty big, but other than that it was smooth sailing. But he was tough,” Taylor said. “I was out of shape, but no one in here is in great shape. I have been running as much as I could.

“It was fun getting back on the mat for Skiatook.”

Next for Taylor is college wrestling at the University of Central Oklahoma.