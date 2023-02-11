ENID — They nearly didn’t make it out of the semifinals and came agonizingly close to a title, but ultimately, Coweta didn’t quite complete the mission. The Tigers did, however, serve notice that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.

A pin by Carson Laverty at 175 pounds pulled No. 2 Coweta to within 31-27 with two matches to go, but the Tigers lost both of them, falling 40-27 to No. 1 Elgin in the Class 5A dual state final Saturday night at the Stride Bank Center.

Elgin’s Ritson Meyer defeated Abraham Fudeyev 8-2 at 190 pounds to clinch the dual and Colyn Donnelly pinned Raice Speaks in 1:13 in the final bout at 215 to finish it off. The triumph secured the first-ever dual state title for Elgin. Coweta was seeking its first crown since 2016.

“Bottom line is, what we had figured, we had two matches we had a chance for a fall, we ended up getting beat and another match that was really close,” Tigers coach Gabe Ellis said. “We counted on winning those; if those would have went our way, we would have won by two. You know, 40-27 is really just a match and a half, any way you slice it.”

The Tigers led the dual 18-12 after Colby Eighinger’s pin at 126 pounds, but Elgin won the next five bouts to surge ahead 31-18. Brandon Bart pulled out a tough 3-2 victory at 165 pounds and then Laverty’s pin pulled Coweta to within reach, but it just wasn’t quite enough.

“I don’t think we have any kids ranked right now, we’re a complete team,” Ellis said. “We’re a team full of good youth coaches good junior high coaches, good high school coaches, a complete community that follows us and those boys worked their tails off every day, and that’s why we’re a good team.”

Coweta had a difficult path just to reach the final, pulling out a close 32-28 win over No. 6 Piedmont Friday in the quarterfinals and then escaping No. T2 Lawton MacArthur in the semifinals, 36-34.

In the Piedmont dual, Coweta led 29-23 with two bouts remaining, and Landon Bart came up with a nail-biting 8-7 decision victory at 132 pounds to clinch the win.

Against Lawton MacArthur earlier Saturday, the Tigers surged out to leads of 30-0 and 36-12, but then barely managed to hang on as MacArthur won the final five matches. But with a 36-27 lead and two bouts to go, the Tigers limited the bonus points allowed to not give up the lead. At 175 pounds, Parker Henry beat Laverty in a major decision 15-5, but Laverty nearly got pinned during the match and managed to get out of it, saving two crucial team points.

Then in the last bout at 190, MacArthur’s Trae Kibble needed a technical fall to tie or a pin against Coweta’s Nate Maledon to win it for his team and dominated the match. But even though he nearly pinned him, Maledon kept battling and Kibble won by just an 11-4 decision.

“We don’t have any stars, it takes 14 guys every time, and every time we prepare a dual, it’s usually a different guy that has to come through,” Ellis said. “That happened huge for us (Friday) night, we had a kid named Landon Bart that came through with a huge (win), and then we had a kid hang on, not getting bonus, Nate Maledon. So there’s always somebody going into the dual that’s going to be a big deal.”

Ellis also noted that the Tigers have a lot of young wrestlers and expects to be back in position to claim a title in the near future.

“I will say this, Coweta’s coming,” Ellis said. “We graduate some kids but we got a lot coming. We finished fourth at Junior High All-State last week, our elementary won USA State, so we’re coming. This won’t be our last time here.”

Gritty Stillwater claims battle of powerhouses

The long-awaited battle between two teams ranked within the nation’s top five wasn’t quite as close as might have been expected, as Class 6A No. 2 Stillwater cruised to a 38-22 victory over No. 1 Edmond North, claiming its second straight dual state title.

The theme of the night for Pioneers coach Ethan Kyle was the grit and toughness his wrestlers displayed, as several of them battled through injuries to finish matches.

J.J. McComas hurt his knee in the semifinal match and could barely walk but he gutted through a 6-0 decision victory over Edmond North’s Brayden Belford at 126 pounds. At 138 pounds, Mitchell Borynack injured his lower right leg in the first period and while limping around the mat, managed to not get pinned. He lost a major decision 14-2 to Joseph Jeter but he still gave up just one bonus point, not three.

“We had a lot of grit, after some adversity this morning in a couple of weight classes,” Kyle said, referring to Stillwater’s bruising 44-15 win over Bixby in the semifinals earlier Saturday. “We did what we had to and we got crucial victories at some tough matches, with flat-out effort.”

Kyle also highlighted Sam Smith’s pin of Max McDaniel with just six seconds left in their 120-pound bout, which Smith was leading 12-7 at the time, so that turned three team points into six.

“Our keys were attitude and effort,” Kyle said. “We had 13 of them (and forfeited the final match), so that was the bottom line.”

At 150 pounds, Kael Voinovich, the returning state champion, also hurt his knee in the semifinal and admitted he was experiencing some anxiety about it before his bout against Edmond North’s Kody Routledge but fought through it to claim a 4-3 decision.

“The match before didn’t go my way, I tweaked my knee, caught my MCL a little bit and between matches, there was a lot of downtime to think about the injury and let it get to me,” Voinovich said. “Before the match, everyone was warming up and I kind of broke down. Coach Kyle saw my eyes, and I said, ‘Coach, I’m kind of freaking out right now,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I can see that.’ He took me aside and he explained to me, ‘This is going to happen a lot of times in your career and you got to take this as an opportunity to get better at wrestling through injuries.’

“I just got to trust in him, trust in God. God doesn’t always give you the easy path but the path he gives you, he knows you can push through, he’s not going to give you a challenge that you can’t do, so I just had to have faith in my training and my God and my coaches.”

Those were crucial points that all added up to a comfortable victory against a team the Pioneers (now 14-1 in duals) have gone head-to-head against multiple times this season in tournaments, with each team taking turns winning. And Edmond North (16-1) won the only previous dual, 33-31 back on Dec. 22 at the Hall of Fame Dual Tournament in Stillwater.

“It means a lot,” Voinovich said of the win and the championship. “We took a loss to them at Hall of Fame, it’s our home city. That hurt. I took a loss against the kid I wrestled and we just had to get back at it, and said, ‘We’ll get this at state duals and have faith the season will get better and we can get this back.’ And it went our way.”

Dual State Wrestling Tournament

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

Class 6A Final

No. 2 Stillwater 38, No. 1 Edmond North 22

106: Thomas (Stillwater) dec. Goodin, 6-2

113: Jordan (Stillwater) p. Hackbarth, 3:47

120: Smith (Stillwater) p. McDaniel, 5:54

126: McComas (Stillwater) dec. Belford, 6-0

132: Hughes (Stillwater) dec. Hollingsworth, 4-2

138: Jeter (Edmond North) m.d. Borynack, 14-2

144: Schneider (Edmond North) p. J. Heeg, 0:18

150: Voinovich (Stillwater) dec. Routledge, 4-3

157: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Lucas, 1:20

165: Sommer (Stillwater) dec. Randall, 5-1

175: McCollom (Edmond North) dec. Brown, 11-5

190: A. Heeg (Stillwater) p. Villalobos, 1:28

215: O. Williams (Edmond North) fft

285: Thomas (Edmond North) dec. Johnson, 5-3

Class 5A Final

No. 1 Elgin 40, No. T2 Coweta 27

106: Martin (Elgin) p. Jones, 4:16

113: Jackson (Elgin) p. Perkins, 1:23

120: Shipman (Coweta) p. Lazzar, 3:45

126: Eighinger (Coweta) p. Brown, 2:45

132: Vidic (Elgin) dec. L. Bart, 8-3

138: Elam (Elgin) m.d. Ballard, 12-4

144: Benedetto (Elgin) dec. Roberts, 4-2

150: Anglley (Elgin) dec. Kidd, 11-5

157: Dittmeyer (Elgin) p. Mendenhall, 5:19

165: B. Bart (Coweta) dec. Tahdooahnippah, 3-2

175: Laverty (Coweta) p. Mullins, 1:36

190: Meyer (Elgin) dec. Fudeyev, 8-2

215: Donnelly (Elgin) p. Speaks, 1:13

285: Peterson (Coweta) p. Spencer, 4:51

Class 4A Final

No. 1 Tuttle 53, No. 2 Catoosa 13

106: Fisher (Tuttle) p. Esquivel, 1:09

113: O’Neal (Catoosa) m.d. Oleriana, 15-5

120: Potts (Tuttle) p. Dale, 1:11

126: Grounds (Tuttle) p. Collinsworth, 3:58

132: Head (Tuttle) dec. Zugelder, 3-0

138: Hickman (Tuttle) p. Charles, 1:33

144: Koeltzow (Tuttle) t.f. Eremita, 17-2

150: Rounsaville (Tuttle) p. Dominguez, 1:48

157: Teague (Tuttle) p. Berggren, 0:55

165: Waitman (Tuttle) dec. Spencer, 6-0

175: Chilcoat (Catoosa) dec. Schmidt, 7-3

190: Robbins (Catoosa) dec. McDoulett, 6-4

215: Wilson (Catoosa) dec. Abston, 9-7

285: Warren (Tuttle) p. Love, 3:53

Class 3A Final

No. 1 Blackwell 38, No. 2 Marlow 32

106: T. Miller (Marlow) tb-1 Brown, 8-7

113: Wolfe (Blackwell) sv-1 Kizarr, 5-4

120: Furr (Marlow) m.d. Murphy, 12-4

126: Ailey (Blackwell) t.f. Bowman, 20-5

132: Bateman (Marlow) dec. J. Miller, 5-3

138: Knox (Marlow) m.d. O’Dell, 12-0

144: Gilbert (Marlow) p. Ingram, 5:17

150: Rowe (Blackwell) p. Halliburton, 3:10

157: Robinson (Marlow) p. Lusk, 4:50

165: Dawson (Marlow) p. McDonald, 1:44

175: Osgood (Blackwell) p. Hunt, 0:56

190: Goff (Blackwell) p. Hixon, 0:56

215: Looper (Blackwell) p. Smith, 5:23

285: McCleary (Blackwell) p. Lucan, 1:16

Photos: Day 2 of dual state wrestling in Enid 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 5A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 4A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 3A Dual State Semifinal Round 3A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round 6A Dual State Semifinal Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Dual State Championship Round Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now