The girls wrestler of the year will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

All-World finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls wrestler of the year:

Chanelle Alburg

Union * 110 * Sr.

Took up wrestling for the first time in eighth grade and was Union’s first-ever female wrestler. After winning the East Regional and placing second at 120 pounds at the 2022 state championship (earning first team All-World honors), came back this season and enjoyed an outstanding year, compiling a 46-4 record with an amazing 42 pins. Prevailed in the East Regional again and this time capped off a stellar high school career with a pin in the 110-pound final in 4:30, helping the Redhawks repeat as team state champions. Finished with a 100-21 overall career mark, with 96 pins.

“I was blessed to coach this young lady,” said Union coach Gerald Harris. “She is an amazing student athlete and even better person, very involved in community service and student orgs.” Signed with Texas Women’s University.

Millie Azlin

Bixby * 155 * Fr.

Burst onto the high school wrestling scene in a big way, rolling to a 33-2 record, with neither of the losses coming to a girl within the state of Oklahoma and ranking No. 14 in the nation. Also won the Junior High state championship, the OKWA state title and USA state. Then won the East Regional at 155 pounds and followed that up by claiming the state championship, winning all three matches by pinning her opponents, including a third period pin of Owasso’s Sidney Milligan in the final (at both the regional and state).

“An extremely talented young lady who was dominant this season winning a state title as a freshman, pinning her way through the tournament,” Bixby coach Paul Mayfield said. “Millie has big aspirations in this sport moving forward both to wrestle in college and for her country someday on a world or Olympic level. She showed tremendous grit this season. She is also great in the classroom.”

Kali Hayden

Union * 190 * Jr.

Last season’s All-World Wrestler of the Year after winning both the East Regional and state championship at 185 pounds, returned to reach even loftier heights in 2023, winning the prestigious Wonder Woman national tournament and earning a No. 3 national ranking. Prevailed again at the East Regional and the state championship, needing a pin in the 190-pound final to clinch the Redhawks’ second consecutive team state title, and delivered by pinning McLoud’s Stacey Nash in 2:13. Finished the season with a 41-1 record, with an amazing 41 pins.

“I knew I needed to have a pin,” Hayden said afterward. “Everything counts. Pins get you far. That match was my best match all year. That’s pressure. That’s everything.”

Jadyn Roller

Bixby * 100 * So.

An All-World First Team selection last year after winning both the East Regional and state championships at 100 pounds, returned this season to do it all over again. After placing fifth at the national Wonder Woman tournament on Dec. 30, put together another outstanding season, going 37-3 and claiming the East Regional and state title again at 100 pounds and earning a No. 20 national ranking, while helping the Spartans come agonizingly close to the team state crown, missing out by just a half-point and sharing the runners-up plaque with Edmond North.

“One of the hardest workers that I’ve coached,” said Bixby coach Paul Mayfield. “She will have a chance to be a four-time Oklahoma state champion, like her father. She is dedicated to her craft and was a team captain for Bixby this season. She is a great leader and teammate. She has aspirations of continuing her success at the next levels both in college and national events.”

First team

100: Jadyn Roller, Bixby, so.

105: Lily Lane, Bixby, fr.

110: Chanelle Alburg, Union, sr.

115: Aiyana Perkins, Coweta, so.

120: Zoey Freeman, Bristow, jr.

125: Brooke Pate, Bixby, fr.

130: Stella Edison, Glenpool, jr.

135: Mak Gregg, Owasso, so.

140: Aubrey Merrell, Mannford, so.

145: Elizabeth Cope, Sapulpa, jr.

155: Millie Azlin, Bixby, fr.

170: Peighton Mullins, Fort Gibson, jr.

190: Kali Hayden, Union, jr.

235: Joy Robledo-Cervantes, Stillwater, so.

Coach of the year

Gerald Harris, Union: For the second year in a row, a Union coach wins this award. Gerald Harris, who succeeded Darin McAfee, was an assistant on the 2022 state championship squad. Following a third-place finish at the East Regional, helped rally his kids and guide them to another state title, with two individual champions, as the Redhawks prevailed in dramatic fashion, by just a half-point over Bixby and Edmond North.

Honorable mention

Bixby: Navaeyah Fay, Jay’la Ford, Grace Thompson

Broken Arrow: Annabell Chase, Kristen DeLaRosa, Sophanie Donaho, Cicily Wadsworth

Catoosa: Frankie Jeremiah

Claremore: Mackenzi Bacon

Owasso: Sidney Milligan, Lizzy Petersen

Pawhuska: Kelcie Avallone, Marion McCartney

Pryor: Avery Fiddler

Rogers: Kadence Brown, Janaye Wise

Sapulpa: Kassandra Buckner, Caris Morris

Stillwater: Abbie Rivero

Tahlequah: Mandi Ingram

Union: Terrilan Banner, Skylar Tran

How the team was picked

Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer John Tranchina made the final selections.