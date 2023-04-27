The boys wrestler of the year will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

All-World finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys wrestler of the year:

Luke Eschenheimer

Cascia Hall * 190 * Sr.

Followed up last year’s Class 3A state championship at 182 pounds by going up a weight, as his team went up a class, and enjoyed another outstanding year, winning the Class 4A East Regional and the state championship by pinning all three of his opponents at 190 pounds, earning Most Outstanding Wrestler honors in Class 4A at the state tournament. Finished the season 33-1 with an amazing 32 pins, with the only loss coming to the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Kansas.

“When he got beat out of the state tournament his sophomore year, he made it his mission to become a two-time state champion,” said Cascia Hall coach Zac Livingston. “He worked hard to get bigger by hitting the gym and came back and finished his last two seasons going 71-5 with 67 pins. He showed everybody what hard work can do.”

Cael Hughes

Stillwater * 132 * Sr.

A Wrestler of the Year Finalist last season. Completed his mission in impressive fashion, becoming the 45th boy in Oklahoma history to win four straight state championships, claiming the Class 6A state title at 132 pounds, while also recording impressive victories at the prestigious national Walsh Ironman tournament and the Pittsburgh Classic, resulting in a national No. 1 ranking. Finished the year 38-0 with 22 pins, to wrap up his entire high school career unbeaten, going 140-0 over four years, which also featured the last three straight 6A team titles for Stillwater and two straight dual state championships.

“I’m really proud of myself and all of the hard work I’ve put in,” he said. “It was just awesome to go prove it and show all the hard days and nights in the wrestling room.” Signed with OSU.

LaDarion Lockett

Stillwater * 157 * So.

After winning the East Regional and a Class 6A individual state title at 145 pounds last year as a freshman, returned just as impressively this season. Rolled to a 40-1 record, with 32 pins, claiming another East Regional and state championship at 157 pounds, pinning all three opponents at the state tournament. Only loss was at the prestigious national Ironman tournament, leaving his two-year career mark at 78-2. Earned a No. 5 national ranking. His pin of Bixby’s Ishmael Guerrero in the state final helped the Pioneers clinch their third straight 6A team state championship by just one point over Edmond North. Also contributed to their second dual state title in a row.

“Dee Lockett, wrestling a tough dude, getting a fall in the finals, that’s hard to do,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle. “That was the last, most important point that we got.”

Jersey Robb

Bixby * 215 * Sr.

Last year’s Wrestler of the Year winner completed a stellar high school career with his third straight Class 6A state championship (and fourth straight East Regional title), this time at 215 pounds, going 38-2 on the season with 21 pins to wind up with a 130-6 high school career mark. Finished third at the Walsh Ironman tournament, Bixby’s highest-ever placer, while also winning the prestigious Doc Buchanan tournament in California, while helping the Spartans place third in the 6A state standings and reach the dual state semifinals. Also a key contributor at linebacker and running back to Bixby’s state championship football team. “He’s a great kid, he works really hard, he does everything right,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “He’s set a great example for our kids over the last four years. We’re definitely going to miss his example and his leadership but he’s going to go on to do even better and bigger things.” Signed with OSU.

Jace Roller

Bixby * 138 * Jr.

After tearing the ACL in his knee last July, focused on rehabbing and made it back on the mat in January, finishing fourth at the Doc Buchanan tournament in California (dropping two overtime matches to nationally ranked competitors) on five days of live wrestling training. Continued to improve as the season progressed and rolled to his second straight Class 6A East Regional and state championship (at 138 pounds), pinning all three of his opponents at the state tournament in under 2:30. Finished the season with a 32-2 record and a school-record 29 pins, including 25 straight to end the season — encompassing every wrestler he faced in Oklahoma. “As great as Jace's season was on the mats, what impressed me the most was the character and resilience he displayed off the mats,” coach Ray Blake said. “When Jace tore his ACL, he was told that he would not be able to wrestle this season. He refused to accept that answer, aggressively and diligently rehabbed for months, and returned to competition in early January. He grew as a wrestler but more importantly as a person this season, and that was pretty special to witness.”

First team

106: Aydin Thomas, Stillwater, so.

113: Beric Jordan, Stillwater, jr.

113: TreShaun Tecson, Cascia Hall, jr.

120: Canon Acklin, Collinsville, jr.

120: Sam Smith, Stillwater, sr.

126: Gage Walker, Bixby, jr.

132: Cael Hughes, Stillwater, sr.

138: Jace Roller, Bixby, jr.

144: Cole Brooks, Collinsville, sr.

150: Clay Giddens-Buttram, Bixby, jr.

157: LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater, so.

165: Jaxen Wright, Morris, sr.

175: Braxton Bacon, Owasso, sr.

190: Luke Eschenheimer, Cascia Hall, sr.

215: Jersey Robb, Bixby, sr.

285: Tyler Rich, Owasso, sr.

Coach of the year

Zac Livingston, Cascia Hall: After finishing third at the Class 4A East Regional the previous week, guided the Commandos to an outstanding state tournament, placing a strong second, comfortably ahead of East Regional champion Catoosa and behind only the ongoing Tuttle dynasty, while crowning three individual champions, one runner-up and two third-placers.

Second team

106: Hunter Knox, Broken Arrow, fr.

113: Toby Shipman, Coweta, fr.

120: Gerald Harris III, Cascia Hall, so.

126: Blade Walden, Fort Gibson, jr.

132: Corban Zugelder, Catoosa, sr.

138: Grady Mittasch, Pawnee, so.

144: Caden Kelley, Bixby, sr.

150: Kael Voinovich, Stillwater, jr.

157: Josey Jernegan, Skiatook, sr.

165: Landyn Sommer, Stillwater, jr.

175: Jayden Moore, Tahlequah, jr.

190: A.J. Heeg, Stillwater, sr.

215: Gunner Wilson, Catoosa, so.

285: Roman Garcia, Wagoner, sr.

Honorable mention

Barnsdall: Easton Malone

Berryhill: Jackson Martin, Owen Martin, Wyatt Meredith, Kyler Tabor, Hunter Waits

Bishop Kelley: Robert Burke, Cameron Leake

Bixby: Jayce Caviness, Ishmael Guerrero, Hank Puckett

Bristow: Haydan Yocham

Broken Arrow: Kaleb Collins, Evan Rodriguez, Severn Torres

Cascia Hall: Camden Webb, Cory Velasquez, Miles Velasquez

Catoosa: Corey Chilcoat, Brogan O’Neal, Aiven Robbins

Claremore: Cooper Zickefoose

Collinsville: Clay Gates, Blake Gilkey, Hudson Henslick

Coweta: Deacon Peterson

Cushing: Kaiser Simpson, Kobe Smith

East Central: Creshawn Mayberry

Edison: Jayden Alexander

Glenpool: Kevin Lund

Lincoln Christian: Ty Thrasher

Owasso: Bryson Humphries

Pryor: Kade Edmonds, Elbert Grant, Bryce Kegley

Salina: Gavin Montgomery, Jack Wilkins, Maverick Williamson

Sand Springs: Mason Harris, Mitchell Smith

Sapulpa: Cavin Peper, Cooper Thomas

Skiatook: Jagen Jones

Sperry: Brady Benham

Stillwater: Mitchell Borynack, Cameron Johnson, J.J. McComas

Vinita: Zane Donley

Wagoner: Kale Charboneau, Witt Edwards

How the team was picked

Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Wrestler of the year

2022: Jersey Robb, Bixby

2021: Jordan Williams, Collinsville

2020: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville

2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook

2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison

2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville

2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill

2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks

2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa

2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central

2007: Jamal Parks, Union

2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall

Coach of the Year

2022: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2021: Ethan Kyle, Stillwater

2020: Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow

2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook

2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs

2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore

2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2007: Corey Clayton, Union

2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa

2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool