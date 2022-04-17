2021-22 All-World girls wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

In its first year as an All-World category, the girls wrestler of the year will be announced, along with the winners from other sports, at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys wrestling, boys and girls swimming and boys and girls basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls wrestler of the year:

Kali Hayden

Union * 185 * So.

Progressed significantly this season after not qualifying for the 2021 state tournament, and delivered an outstanding performance, going 20-0 and recording pins in all three of her state tournament matches, including a 53-second victory in the 185-pound state final to take the championship. Her individual success helped propel the Redhawks to the team state championship, Union’s first. “I have been working with Kali for over two years and she is one of the hardest-working athletes that I have coached in the past 19 years,” said former Union assistant and new head coach Gerald Harris. “She is extremely dedicated, a leader in the room and the sky is the limit for her potential.”

Sam Markwardt

Rogers * 132 * Sr.

After not qualifying for the state tournament last year as a first-time wrestler, dedicated herself to wrestling and training all last summer and took a major step forward this season. Won the East Regional at 132 pounds and went on to claim the individual state championship. In the state semifinals, trailed by two points entering the third period, but rallied to pin Southmoore’s Ciana Grate to advance. Then in the state final, was down 8-2 in the third period to Aubrianna Smith of Westmoore, but again rallied to pin Smith and claim the state title. “She just has a mentality like none other,” said Rogers coach Derrick Gates. “She just wants to win. She knows it’s going to be hard work and she’s more than willing to put in that work.” Will wrestle next year at Carl Albert State in Poteau.

Peighton Mullins

Fort Gibson * 152 * So.

Rolled to her second straight East Regional and state championship, this year at 152 pounds, in dominant fashion, going undefeated this season with an 18-0 record, amazingly pinning her opponent in every single match. In six matches at the Regional and state tournaments, the only one that lasted into the second period was her state final pin of Bixby’s Grace Thompson in 2:42. Improved her career record to an impressive 30-1 with 24 falls overall. “Peighton is a hard worker,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “She is a special wrestler who has grown up competing against boys. There is no limit to what she can accomplish.”

First team

100: Jadyn Roller, Bixby, fr.

107: Aiyana Perkins, Coweta, fr.

114: Jordyn Todhunter, Broken Arrow, fr.

120: Chanelle Alburg, Union, jr.

126: Stella Edison, Glenpool, so.

132: Sam Markwardt, Rogers, sr.

138: Claire Moffitt, Bixby, fr.

145: Emma Thompson, Bixby, sr.

152: Peighton Mullins, Fort Gibson, so.

165: Sidney Milligan, Owasso, jr.

185: Kali Hayden, Union, so.

235: Ki’Eisha Cathey, Broken Arrow, sr.

Coach of the year

Darin McAfee * Union

Before recently resigning, he basically built an entirely new program from scratch and molded his athletes into state champions in one year. Had numerous inexperienced competitive wrestlers and helped develop three of them into state finalists, with one individual state champion.

Honorable mention

Bixby: Grace Thompson

Bristow: Zoey Freeman

Henryetta: Madison Byroads

Owasso: Makaelyn Gregg

Rogers: Tanika Anderson

Sapulpa: Kassandra Buckner, Elizabeth Cope, Caris Morris

Skiatook: Destiny Jones

Union: Azreal Smith, Erie-auhnn White

Wagoner: Serenity Eaton

How the team was picked

Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Other All-World teams previously announced