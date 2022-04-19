2021-22 All-World boys wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys wrestler of the year will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Rod Thompson is the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys and girls wrestling, boys and girls swimming and boys and girls basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys wrestler of the year:

Zach Blankenship

Bixby * 132 * Sr.

Cruised to his third individual state championship in four years as a senior, compiling a 34-1 record along the way. Recorded pins in three of his four matches at the East Regional and had a technical fall and a pin on the way to the Class 6A state final at 132 pounds, before claiming a tight 4-3 decision over Stillwater’s J.J. McComas to take the title. Has been a key leader for the Spartans, helping them place third at state and advance to the dual state finals for the second year in a row. “Zach is a program-changer,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “He went from being Bixby’s lone state qualifier as a freshman to having 15 teammates competing alongside him at the state tournament this year. He is a tireless worker and fierce competitor. He’s created a legacy at Bixby that’ll endure forever.” Signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State.

Angelo Ferrari

Stillwater * 160 * So.

Produced one of the most memorable performances of the Class 6A state wrestling tournament when, after defeating two-time state champion John Wiley of Mustang in a 3-2 semifinal decision, went on to outlast previously-undefeated Jordan Williams of Owasso in the state final in a 2-1 overtime thriller, denying Williams his fourth title in four years. Was named the 6A tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, and his triumph helped the Pioneers claim the state championship, as well as the dual state title. Recorded a 38-1 record on the year, with the only loss being a forfeit to Williams in the East Regional final due to a medical issue. “It’s just a testament to his composure, his shape, the hard work that he does,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle, regarding Ferrari’s epic triumph over Williams for the state title. “He earned it.”

Cael Hughes

Stillwater * 126 * Jr.

Rolled to his third consecutive individual state championship, with a chance to become a rare four-timer next season. At the 6A state tournament, won his first two matches by pinning his opponent in the first period, then delivered an 11-1 major decision in the 126-pound final over Bixby’s Clay Giddens-Buttram, who was a state champion last year. That completed an undefeated 27-0 season, helping the Pioneers claim their second consecutive team state title and the dual state championship as well. “What do you say about that kid?” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “He’s taken himself to a new level. It’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”

Jersey Robb

Bixby * 195 * Jr.

Enjoyed another strong season, claiming his second straight East Regional and Class 6A state championship at 195 pounds, completing a 30-0 unbeaten season with a tough 7-6 decision over Edmond Memorial’s Eli Cordy in the state final, helping the Spartans place third as a team, as well as finish as dual state runners-up. “Jersey loves wrestling and his success is no accident,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “His passion for the sport fuels him to do all the little things right, whether it be working on technique, drilling, lifting, eating, sleeping, getting extra workouts and more. The scary thing is that as dominant as he was on the mats this past season, he’s only going to keep getting better.” Has verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

Garrett Wells

Glenpool * 182 * Sr.

After winning the Class 5A state title at 170 pounds last year, he returned this season to claim another championship, taking both the East Regional and state titles again, this time at 182 pounds. His 5-0 decision over former state champion B.K. Seago of Collinsville in the state final capped off a 39-0 unbeaten season, during which he surrendered just one takedown all year and marking the first time a Glenpool wrestler ever finished a season undefeated. Also was the second-ever Warrior to place at state all four years. Believes that his hard work and dedication during the off-season helped him take another step this year. “I’d say probably just wrestling in the summer and training every day,” Wells said, “Just consistency and going on a lot of runs.” His college destination is undecided.

First team

106: Canon Acklin, Collinsville, so.

113: Blade Walden, Fort Gibson, so.

120: Sam Smith, Stillwater, jr.

126: Cael Hughes, Stillwater, jr.

132: Zach Blankenship, Bixby, sr.

138: Jace Roller, Bixby, so.

145: LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater, fr.

152: Cameron Steed, Collinsville, sr.

152: Kael Voinovich, Stillwater, so.

160: Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater, so.

160: Jordan Williams, Owasso, sr.

170: Kevin Lund, Glenpool, jr.

182: Garrett Wells, Glenpool, sr.

195: Jersey Robb, Bixby, jr.

220: Eli Hynes, Broken Arrow, sr.

285: Tyler Rich, Owasso, jr.

Coach of the year

Weston Harding * Collinsville

He's now an eight-time winner of this award. Before recently leaving for Salina, led the Cardinals to their 11th Class 5A state championship in his 12 years at the helm and fifth in a row, as his team delivered a dominant performance, advancing all nine state qualifiers into the final round and emerging with seven champions. Also claimed the dual state title, his sixth.

Second team

106: Christian Forbes, Broken Arrow, sr.

113: Gerald Harris, Collinsville, fr.

120: Clay Gates, Collinsville, jr.

126: Clay Giddens-Buttram, Bixby, so.

132: J.J. McComas, Stillwater, so.

138: Brady Benham, Sperry, so.

145: Cole Brooks, Collinsville, jr.

152: Dylan Henson, Vinita, sr.

160: Drake Acklin, Collinsville, sr.

170: Jack Wilkins, Salina, jr.

182: B.K. Seago, Collinsville, sr.

195: Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville, sr.

220: Gunner Wilson, Catoosa, fr.

285: Caleb Phillips, Coweta, sr.

Honorable mention

Bixby: Jack Puckett

Broken Arrow: Jordan Cullors, Ethan Rodriguez

Cascia Hall: Luke Eschenheimer, Cory Velasquez, Miles Velasquez

Catoosa: Case Carlisle, Guy Clevenger, Corban Zugelder

Claremore: Kai Shultz

Collinsville: Hudson Henslick

Coweta: Gage Hamm, Mason Kidd

Cushing: Johnny Leverich, Kaiser Simpson

Edison: Aryn Johnson

Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards, Cole Mahaney

Glenpool: Mike Edwards

Inola: Jedd Barrett, Jose Flores, Cason Thomas

Mannford: Barrett Hilton

Morris: Jaxen Wright

Oologah: Gabe Grazier, Garrett Salt

Owasso: Jayden Alexander, Braxton Bacon, Bryson Humphries

Pawhuska: Lesharo Wildcat

Pawnee: Stockton Allen

Pryor: Conner DiCarlo, Caden Felts, James Peach

Salina: Hunter Fitzpatrick, Gavin Montgomery

Sand Springs: Mitchell Smith

Sapulpa: Caydon Miller, Ethan Peterson

Skiatook: Nathan Easky, Brody Gee, Josey Jernegan

Stillwater: Dax Hughes, Landyn Sommer, Gatlin Wilson

Union: Dariuz Black

Vinita: Zane Donley, Rashaud Morgan

Wagoner: Kale Charboneau, Witt Edwards, Roman Garcia, Logan Sterling

How the team was picked

Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Wrestler of the year

2021: Jordan Williams, Collinsville

2020: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville

2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook

2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison

2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville

2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill

2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks

2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa

2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central

2007: Jamal Parks, Union

2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall

Coach of the Year

2021: Ethan Kyle, Stillwater

2020: Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow

2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook

2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs

2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore

2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2007: Corey Clayton, Union

2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa

2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool

Other All-World teams previously announced