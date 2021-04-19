Athlete of the year finalists

The wrestler of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Cougar Andersen

Skiatook * 170 * Sr.

Went undefeated for the third straight year and won a fourth consecutive state individual crown, helping lead his team to a Class 4A runner-up finish. Joins the Bulldogs’ Josh Taylor as only the second pair of Oklahoma teammates to pull off championship four-peats in the same year. Went 21-0 as a senior with 15 pins. Had falls in six of eight his postseason matches, including two in helping lead Bulldogs to a third straight 5A dual state title. Went 135-4 over four seasons. Was All-World wrestler of the year as a sophomore and is a finalist for the third straight season. Signed with UA-Little Rock.

Zach Blankenship

Bixby * 132 * Jr.

Outlasted Moore’s Zeke Escalera in overtime, capping comeback from sophomore elbow surgery to capture his second Class 6A individual title in three years. Also went 3-0 at the dual state tournament, helping lead Spartans’ runner-up finish. Went 28-0 overall with 14 pins. Also won titles at Jenks, Sapulpa and 6A East regional. Defeated Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas three times. Ranked 18th nationally in his weight by FloWrestling. Went 43-1 as a freshman, winning the 120-pound title. Helped Bixby win 6A Division II football titles the past two years, rushing for 967 yards and 10 TDs as a backup tailback.

Anthony Ferrari

Stillwater * 160 * Jr.

Won one of six state individual crowns for the Pioneers, who captured their ninth state team title. Went 22-0 with 12 pins. In his finals match, pinned Mustang’s John Wiley, a returning state champ at 145, in 5:20. Rated fourth nationally in his weight and the No. 1 junior by Track Wrestling. Finished third in the UWW Junior Nationals, one of seven high schoolers who placed. Committed to Oklahoma State University in November, choosing Cowboys over OU and Minnesota. Moved with his family from Allen, Texas, in the offseason to be nearer his older brother, AJ Ferrari, OSU’s freshman 197-pound NCAA champ.

Eli Griffin

Cascia Hall * 126 * Sr.

Named outstanding wrestler at the Class 3A state tournament after capturing a fourth consecutive individual crown, one of only 43 Oklahomans to accomplish the feat. Went 31-1 as a senior and 149-4 over four years, registering 113 pins. Avenged the only loss since his freshman year, winning 8-2 over Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors in Pryor’s Doug Rial tournament in January. A two-time All-American at the Cadet World Team Trials and an All-World finalist for the third straight year. Ranked 20th nationally in his weight by FloWrestling. Signed with California Baptist, a new NCAA Division I program in Riverside, California.

Jordan Williams

Collinsville * 152 * Jr.

Won a third consecutive state individual title and is 115-1 over three seasons. Went 28-0 with 18 pins as a junior. Won at 113 (43-0) as a freshman and 126 (44-1) as a sophomore. Rated No. 5 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class and is committed to Oklahoma State University. Scored a major decision over Glenpool’s Gus Edwards in the state final, helping lead Cards to a fourth straight state team title. Also, gave Carter Young and Teague Travis, Stillwater state champs at 138 and 145, their only losses of the season. A two-time champion at prestisious Fargo Nationals freestyle tournament.

First team

106: Canon Acklin, Collinsville, Fr., 24-1

113: Clay Giddens-Buttram, Bixby, Fr., 29-0

120: Cael Hughes, Stillwater, So., 26-0

126: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall, Sr., 31-1

132: Zach Blankenship, Bixby, Jr., 28-0

138: Josh Taylor, Skiatook, Sr., 27-0

145: Teague Travis, Stillwater, Sr., 31-1

152: Jordan Williams, Collinsville, Jr., 28-0

160: Anthony Ferrari, Stillwater, Jr., 22-0

170: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, Sr., 21-0

182: Seth Jackson, Sperry, Sr., 38-1

195: Jersey Robb, Bixby, So., 27-1

220: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow, Sr., 27-4

285: Caleb Phillips, Coweta, Jr., 27-4

Coach of the year

Ethan Kyle * Stillwater

Kyle admits that leaving the University of Wyoming, where he was an assistant and associate head coach for 11 years, might have been a career risk. But returning to Stillwater, he said, was “a great move for the type of life we wanted as a growing family.” He and his wife, Erin, have a son, Kaleb (3), and daughter, Kateri (1). Kyle guided the Pioneers to six Class 6A state individual titles this season and the school’s first team title since 2014. A 2007 Oklahoma State University graduate, he wrestled on four NCAA championship teams with the Cowboys and was a team captain as a senior.

Second team

106: Sam Smith, Stillwater, So., 27-4

113: Clay Gates, Collinsville, So., 25-5

120: Hunter Fitzpatrick, Salina, Jr., 27-7

126: JJ McComas, Stillwater, Fr., 31-8

132: Cameron Steed, Collinsville, Jr., 29-0

138: Carter Young, Stillwater, Sr., 27-1

145: Drake Acklin, Collinsville, Jr., 30-3

152: Josh Flores, Inola, Jr., 24-2

160: Dayton Hill, Broken Arrow, Sr., 24-11

170: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee, Sr., 35-0

182: B.K. Seago, Claremore, 26-2

195: Gabe Chesbro, Bishop Kelley, Sr., 33-3

220: Hayden Crawley, Jenks, Sr., 23-6

285: Tyler Rich, Owasso, Sr., 30-6

Honorable mention

Barnsdall: Carson Dildine

Bartlesville; Duke McGill

Berryhill: Owen Martin

Bishop Kelley: Colin Jackson

Bixby: Isaac Gibson, Eric McCown, Hank Puckett, Jack Puckett, Jace Roller, Jakeb Snyder, Garrett Washington

Broken Arrow: Braden Anderson, Mitchell Banning, Kaleb Collins, Jordan Cullors, Christian Forbes, Dayton Hill, Jared Hill, Elijah Hynes, Blazik Perez, Parker Witcraft

Cascia Hall: Luke Eschenheimer, EJ Tecson, Tre Tecson

Catoosa: Guy Clevenger, Danny Rowe, Corban Zugelder

Claremore: Aiden Boyd, Kai Schultz, Kaden Stanley, Ashton Stevenson,

Collinsville: Cole Brooks, Brayden Gilkey, Wyatt Hartley, Hudson Henslick, Zach Morris, Garrett Strickland

Coweta: Bronson Burcham, Tucker Collinsworth, Gage Hamm

Cushing: Luke Ahrberg, Deryk Allen, Hayden Fry, Hayden Lemmons, Johnny Leverich, Kaiser Simpson, William Simpson, Beau Stokes

Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards, Jaiden Johnson, Cole Mahaney, Toby West

Glenpool: Gus Edwards, Mike Edwards, Jace Ellis, Garrett Wells, Ryan Winn,

Inola: Dalton Diacon, Grant Floyd

Lincoln Christian: AB Stokes

Locust Grove: Brody Thomas

Mannford: Barrett Hilton

Morris: Kolby Adams, Jaxen Wright

Oologah: Gabe Grazier

Owasso: Braxton Bacon

Pawhuska: Lane Crosby, Lesharo Wildcat

Pawnee: Malique Barber, Chuck Long

Perkins-Tryon: Gage Allen

Pryor: Ethan Chavez, Caden Felts, James Peach

Salina: Gavin Montgomery, Gage Stock, Jack Wilkins

Sand Springs: Mitchell Smith

Sapulpa: Caydon Miller, Cohlson Peper, Ethan Peterson, Cayden Willingham

Skiatook: Nate Easky, Brody Gee, Hunter Hall, Josey Jernegan, Alex Johnson, Tony Johnson, Isaac Long, Matt Patton

Sperry: Brady Benham, Eli Benham

Stillwater: Brett Black, Angelo Ferrari, Cade Nicholas

Tahlequah: Carson Ferguson, Elbert Grant, Jayden Moore, Angel Quezada

Union: Creshawn Mayberry

Vinita: Zane Donley, Dylan Henson, Rashaud Morgan, Josh Rexwinkle, Hunter Tadych

Wagoner: Braven Bowman, Kaden Charboneau, Braden Drake, Witt Edwards, Logan Sterling, Carson Wiley

How the team was picked

Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer Mike Brown made the final selections.

Previous winners

Wrestler of the year

2020: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville

2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook

2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison

2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville

2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill

2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks

2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa

2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central

2007: Jamal Parks, Union

2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall

Coach of the Year

2020: Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow

2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook

2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs

2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore

2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2007: Corey Clayton, Union

2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa

2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool

