Athlete of the year finalists
The wrestler of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Cougar Andersen
Skiatook * 170 * Sr.
Went undefeated for the third straight year and won a fourth consecutive state individual crown, helping lead his team to a Class 4A runner-up finish. Joins the Bulldogs’ Josh Taylor as only the second pair of Oklahoma teammates to pull off championship four-peats in the same year. Went 21-0 as a senior with 15 pins. Had falls in six of eight his postseason matches, including two in helping lead Bulldogs to a third straight 5A dual state title. Went 135-4 over four seasons. Was All-World wrestler of the year as a sophomore and is a finalist for the third straight season. Signed with UA-Little Rock.
Zach Blankenship
Bixby * 132 * Jr.
Outlasted Moore’s Zeke Escalera in overtime, capping comeback from sophomore elbow surgery to capture his second Class 6A individual title in three years. Also went 3-0 at the dual state tournament, helping lead Spartans’ runner-up finish. Went 28-0 overall with 14 pins. Also won titles at Jenks, Sapulpa and 6A East regional. Defeated Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas three times. Ranked 18th nationally in his weight by FloWrestling. Went 43-1 as a freshman, winning the 120-pound title. Helped Bixby win 6A Division II football titles the past two years, rushing for 967 yards and 10 TDs as a backup tailback.
Anthony Ferrari
Stillwater * 160 * Jr.
Won one of six state individual crowns for the Pioneers, who captured their ninth state team title. Went 22-0 with 12 pins. In his finals match, pinned Mustang’s John Wiley, a returning state champ at 145, in 5:20. Rated fourth nationally in his weight and the No. 1 junior by Track Wrestling. Finished third in the UWW Junior Nationals, one of seven high schoolers who placed. Committed to Oklahoma State University in November, choosing Cowboys over OU and Minnesota. Moved with his family from Allen, Texas, in the offseason to be nearer his older brother, AJ Ferrari, OSU’s freshman 197-pound NCAA champ.
Eli Griffin
Cascia Hall * 126 * Sr.
Named outstanding wrestler at the Class 3A state tournament after capturing a fourth consecutive individual crown, one of only 43 Oklahomans to accomplish the feat. Went 31-1 as a senior and 149-4 over four years, registering 113 pins. Avenged the only loss since his freshman year, winning 8-2 over Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors in Pryor’s Doug Rial tournament in January. A two-time All-American at the Cadet World Team Trials and an All-World finalist for the third straight year. Ranked 20th nationally in his weight by FloWrestling. Signed with California Baptist, a new NCAA Division I program in Riverside, California.
Jordan Williams
Collinsville * 152 * Jr.
Won a third consecutive state individual title and is 115-1 over three seasons. Went 28-0 with 18 pins as a junior. Won at 113 (43-0) as a freshman and 126 (44-1) as a sophomore. Rated No. 5 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class and is committed to Oklahoma State University. Scored a major decision over Glenpool’s Gus Edwards in the state final, helping lead Cards to a fourth straight state team title. Also, gave Carter Young and Teague Travis, Stillwater state champs at 138 and 145, their only losses of the season. A two-time champion at prestisious Fargo Nationals freestyle tournament.
First team
106: Canon Acklin, Collinsville, Fr., 24-1
113: Clay Giddens-Buttram, Bixby, Fr., 29-0
120: Cael Hughes, Stillwater, So., 26-0
126: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall, Sr., 31-1
132: Zach Blankenship, Bixby, Jr., 28-0
138: Josh Taylor, Skiatook, Sr., 27-0
145: Teague Travis, Stillwater, Sr., 31-1
152: Jordan Williams, Collinsville, Jr., 28-0
160: Anthony Ferrari, Stillwater, Jr., 22-0
170: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, Sr., 21-0
182: Seth Jackson, Sperry, Sr., 38-1
195: Jersey Robb, Bixby, So., 27-1
220: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow, Sr., 27-4
285: Caleb Phillips, Coweta, Jr., 27-4
Coach of the year
Ethan Kyle * Stillwater
Kyle admits that leaving the University of Wyoming, where he was an assistant and associate head coach for 11 years, might have been a career risk. But returning to Stillwater, he said, was “a great move for the type of life we wanted as a growing family.” He and his wife, Erin, have a son, Kaleb (3), and daughter, Kateri (1). Kyle guided the Pioneers to six Class 6A state individual titles this season and the school’s first team title since 2014. A 2007 Oklahoma State University graduate, he wrestled on four NCAA championship teams with the Cowboys and was a team captain as a senior.
Second team
106: Sam Smith, Stillwater, So., 27-4
113: Clay Gates, Collinsville, So., 25-5
120: Hunter Fitzpatrick, Salina, Jr., 27-7
126: JJ McComas, Stillwater, Fr., 31-8
132: Cameron Steed, Collinsville, Jr., 29-0
138: Carter Young, Stillwater, Sr., 27-1
145: Drake Acklin, Collinsville, Jr., 30-3
152: Josh Flores, Inola, Jr., 24-2
160: Dayton Hill, Broken Arrow, Sr., 24-11
170: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee, Sr., 35-0
182: B.K. Seago, Claremore, 26-2
195: Gabe Chesbro, Bishop Kelley, Sr., 33-3
220: Hayden Crawley, Jenks, Sr., 23-6
285: Tyler Rich, Owasso, Sr., 30-6
Honorable mention
Barnsdall: Carson Dildine
Bartlesville; Duke McGill
Berryhill: Owen Martin
Bishop Kelley: Colin Jackson
Bixby: Isaac Gibson, Eric McCown, Hank Puckett, Jack Puckett, Jace Roller, Jakeb Snyder, Garrett Washington
Broken Arrow: Braden Anderson, Mitchell Banning, Kaleb Collins, Jordan Cullors, Christian Forbes, Dayton Hill, Jared Hill, Elijah Hynes, Blazik Perez, Parker Witcraft
Cascia Hall: Luke Eschenheimer, EJ Tecson, Tre Tecson
Catoosa: Guy Clevenger, Danny Rowe, Corban Zugelder
Claremore: Aiden Boyd, Kai Schultz, Kaden Stanley, Ashton Stevenson,
Collinsville: Cole Brooks, Brayden Gilkey, Wyatt Hartley, Hudson Henslick, Zach Morris, Garrett Strickland
Coweta: Bronson Burcham, Tucker Collinsworth, Gage Hamm
Cushing: Luke Ahrberg, Deryk Allen, Hayden Fry, Hayden Lemmons, Johnny Leverich, Kaiser Simpson, William Simpson, Beau Stokes
Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards, Jaiden Johnson, Cole Mahaney, Toby West
Glenpool: Gus Edwards, Mike Edwards, Jace Ellis, Garrett Wells, Ryan Winn,
Inola: Dalton Diacon, Grant Floyd
Lincoln Christian: AB Stokes
Locust Grove: Brody Thomas
Mannford: Barrett Hilton
Morris: Kolby Adams, Jaxen Wright
Oologah: Gabe Grazier
Owasso: Braxton Bacon
Pawhuska: Lane Crosby, Lesharo Wildcat
Pawnee: Malique Barber, Chuck Long
Perkins-Tryon: Gage Allen
Pryor: Ethan Chavez, Caden Felts, James Peach
Salina: Gavin Montgomery, Gage Stock, Jack Wilkins
Sand Springs: Mitchell Smith
Sapulpa: Caydon Miller, Cohlson Peper, Ethan Peterson, Cayden Willingham
Skiatook: Nate Easky, Brody Gee, Hunter Hall, Josey Jernegan, Alex Johnson, Tony Johnson, Isaac Long, Matt Patton
Sperry: Brady Benham, Eli Benham
Stillwater: Brett Black, Angelo Ferrari, Cade Nicholas
Tahlequah: Carson Ferguson, Elbert Grant, Jayden Moore, Angel Quezada
Union: Creshawn Mayberry
Vinita: Zane Donley, Dylan Henson, Rashaud Morgan, Josh Rexwinkle, Hunter Tadych
Wagoner: Braven Bowman, Kaden Charboneau, Braden Drake, Witt Edwards, Logan Sterling, Carson Wiley
How the team was picked
Coaches and athletic directors within the All-World area were consulted. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools located in towns with a population of 5,000 more and within 75 miles of Tulsa are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Tulsa World writer Mike Brown made the final selections.
Previous winners
Wrestler of the year
2020: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville
2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook
2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison
2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville
2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill
2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union
2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union
2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks
2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa
2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central
2007: Jamal Parks, Union
2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall
2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall
Coach of the Year
2020: Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow
2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook
2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs
2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow
2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore
2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow
2007: Corey Clayton, Union
2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa
2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool