Wrestling update: Athlete of the week (Collinsville's Jordan Williams) and notepad

Gee, Cates and many others from last year will be in action again Thursday and coaches are predicting another tight match in the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

“It’s all gonna come down to bonus points,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “We need to stay off our backs and avoid falls and go pin the (Collinsville wrestlers) we need to pin.”

Collinsville coach Wes Harding’s Cardinals are seeking a 10th tournament title in 11 years, but haven’t captured the dual state crown since winning five straight in 2011-15.

“It sure would be nice to win both again,” Harding said.

Located nine miles apart, the schools need little added motivation for wanting to wrestle one another.

“They want to beat us and we want to beat them,” Harding said. “It’s the nature of the crosstown rivalry. I was coaching junior high softball a few years ago and we wanted to beat them just as bad in softball."

Pioneers fall, Spartans rise

Bixby punched its ticket to the dual state tournament Tuesday with a 33-32 upset of No. 1 Stillwater in the deciding match of the District 6A-8 duals at Owasso.