Wrestling state championship capsules

When: Friday (Wrestle-in matches at 5:30 p.m. and First Round at 7 p.m.) and Saturday (Semifinals at 12:30 p.m., medal matches and awards presentations at 7:30 p.m.)
Where: State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
Class 6A
Defending Champion: Stillwater looks like a good bet to repeat, with five regional champions, five more runners-up and 13 wrestlers (out of 14 weight brackets) advancing to state.
Teams to watch: Bixby, which lost to Stillwater in the 6A dual state final on Feb. 12, placed second in the East Regional, with three individual champions (Zach Blankenship at 132 pounds, Jace Roller at 138 and Jersey Robb at 195) and another finalist (former state champion Clay Giddens-Buttram at 126), with 12 total state qualifiers. Broken Arrow placed third in the regional with one individual winner (Ethan Rodriguez at 113 pounds) and four runners-up (Christian Forbes at 106, Parker Witcraft at 120, Jordan Cullors at 152 and Elijah Hynes at 220), while qualifying 10 wrestlers overall to the state tournament. West Regional champion Edmond North and West runners-up Mustang will also be in the mix.
Other wrestlers to watch: Owasso’s Jordan Williams, the regional champion at 160 pounds, will be shooting for his fourth straight individual state title, but will have to go through Stillwater’s Angelo Ferrari to win it. The Rams also had two other champions: Braxton Bacon, who won a 4-3 overtime battle over Stillwater’s Gatlin Wilson in the 170-pound final, and Tyler Rich at 285.
Class 5A
Defending Champion: All season, Collinsville has been on a trajectory towards its fifth consecutive 5A state championship (and 11th in 12 years), and after claiming the 5A dual state title on Feb. 12 and the East Regional crown last weekend, its chances look very good. With eight individual regional champs (Canon Acklin at 106 pounds, Gerald Harris at 113, Clay Gates at 120, Hunter Henslick at 126, Cole Brooks at 145, Cameron Steed at 152, Drake Acklin at 160, Brayden Gilkey at 195) among nine finalists, there isn’t another team in 5A that can match the Cardinals.
Teams to watch: Pryor placed second at the East Regional without winning any weight brackets, but the Tigers had three runners-up (James Peach at 106, Bryce Kegley at 138, Caden Felts at 195) and six other wrestlers qualified for state. Glenpool, which finished just 6.5 points behind Pryor at the Regional, had three regional champions (Mike Edwards at 138, Kevin Lund at 170 and Garrett Wells at 182), one runner-up (Braxton Birch at 285) and qualified four others to state.
Other wrestlers to watch: Coweta’s Caleb Phillips, a state finalist last year, won the 285-pound regional title, while Sapulpa’s Ethan Peterson was the regional champ at 132, and Aryn Johnson of Edison won at 220.
Class 4A
Defending Champion: Tuttle will win its 14th consecutive 4A state championship — to quote Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, that is as inevitable. The Tuttle dynasty won its 13th straight 4A dual state title two weeks ago and also won big at the 4A West Regional last weekend, with eight individual champions, including undefeated returning state champ Harley Andrews at 285.
Teams to watch: The 4A East Regional was a close battle, as Wagoner prevailed by 17.5 points over second-place Cushing, with third-place Catoosa just 2.5 points behind. Those three, along with West runners-up OKC Heritage Hall, will battle for second place at state. Wagoner had four individuals win regional titles (Logan Sterling at 152 pounds, Kale Charboneau at 160, Witt Edwards at 170 and Roman Garcia at 195) and two runners-up (Cory Brown at 106 and Jamal Riggs at 220), while Cushing crowned two champions (Johnny Leverich at 106 and Kaiser Simpson at 138) with one other finalist (Daniel Hernandez at 120) and Catoosa had one winner (Gunner Wilson at 220) and one runner-up (Guy Clevenger at 113).
Other wrestlers to watch: Skiatook had two individual champions, Josey Jernegan at 132 pounds and Nate Easky at 285, while Blake Walden of Fort Gibson won at 113 and Oologah’s Garrett Salt prevailed at 120.
Class 3A
Defending Champion: Marlow looks just as strong as last year, having just won its second straight dual state title on Feb. 12 and claiming the 3A West Regional last weekend, crowning five individual champions out of seven finalists.
Teams to watch: In addition to West Regional runners-up Blackwell, which had four regional champions and four other finalists, and third-place Comanche, which had six individual runners-up, East Regional champion (and dual state finalist) Jay should be in the mix as well. Jay had two regional winners (returning state champion Gage Walker at 120 and Maverick Williamson, a state finalist last year, at 285) and one runner-up (Kaden Murray at 182). East runners-up Salina also had two regional titlists (Gavin Montgomery at 145 and Jack Wilkins at 170), with two runners-up (Gaige Stock at 113 and Hunter Fitzpatrick at 126).
Other wrestlers to watch: Vinita, which placed third at the East Regional, had two individual winners (Zane Donley at 106, Dylan Henson at 152) and fourth-place Cascia Hall had three regional champions (Miles Velasquez at 126, Cory Velasquez at 132, Luke Eschenheimer at 182) and three runners-up (Treshaun Tecson at 106, E.J. Tecson at 160 and Beau Hansen at 195). Also keep an eye on Brady Benham of Sperry (champion at 138), Inola’s Jedd Barrett (195 champion) and Jaxen Wright of Morris (winner at 160).
Girls
Defending Champion: Broken Arrow finished fifth at the East Regional and probably won’t be much of a threat this year, with just two wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament. Ki’Eisha Cathey, a state champion last year, was the runner-up at 235 pounds and Jordyn Todhunter placed third at 114 and each will contend for state titles.
Teams to watch: Jay won the East Regional with three individual finalists among the 12 weight brackets. Nevaeh Tagg claimed the 107-pound title, while Mikenna Moffett (114) and Ciara Franco-Shrum (132) each placed second. Regional runner-up Union had three individual champions: Chanelle Alburg at 120 pounds, Kali Hayden at 185 and Azreal Smith, who defeated Cathey in a 4-0 decision in the 235-pound final. West Regional champion Moore will also be in the mix.
Other wrestlers to watch: Bixby, which placed third at the Regional, had two champs – Jadyn Roller at 100 pounds and Emma Thompson at 145. Other local wrestlers to win their weight brackets were Samara Markwardt of Will Rogers at 132 pounds, Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson at 152 and Sidney Milligan of Owasso at 165.