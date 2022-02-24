Wrestling state championship capsules

When: Friday (Wrestle-in matches at 5:30 p.m. and First Round at 7 p.m.) and Saturday (Semifinals at 12:30 p.m., medal matches and awards presentations at 7:30 p.m.)

Where: State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

Class 6A

Defending Champion: Stillwater looks like a good bet to repeat, with five regional champions, five more runners-up and 13 wrestlers (out of 14 weight brackets) advancing to state.

Teams to watch: Bixby, which lost to Stillwater in the 6A dual state final on Feb. 12, placed second in the East Regional, with three individual champions (Zach Blankenship at 132 pounds, Jace Roller at 138 and Jersey Robb at 195) and another finalist (former state champion Clay Giddens-Buttram at 126), with 12 total state qualifiers. Broken Arrow placed third in the regional with one individual winner (Ethan Rodriguez at 113 pounds) and four runners-up (Christian Forbes at 106, Parker Witcraft at 120, Jordan Cullors at 152 and Elijah Hynes at 220), while qualifying 10 wrestlers overall to the state tournament. West Regional champion Edmond North and West runners-up Mustang will also be in the mix.