Wrestling notepad: Collinsville's Cole Brooks making up for lost time;

Back in the groove

Collinsville sophomore Cole Brooks is back at his preferred weight and making up for lost time.

He won a key bout in the 5A No. 1 Cards’ 33-30 win over No. 2 Skiatook last Thursday, outlasting Brody Gee in overtime, 6-5, at 126.

Gee had a pin in the deciding match last February as Skiatook nipped its Highway 20 rival in the Class 5A dual state final.

“Every bout’s a key bout when you win the match by three points,” Brooks said.

Brooks won three consecutive junior high state titles, never losing a match. But as a varsity freshman last year, he was forced to wrestle at 145 because the Cards were so loaded at his best weights.

“(Brooks) knew we needed him there and he’s a competitor, so he was gonna wrestle wherever he could find a spot,” Collinsville coach Wes Harding said.

Brooks said he had to eat and drink lots of water prior to most weigh-ins to reach 132 pounds, the minimum weight required to wrestle at 145.

Though frequently matched against larger opponents, he still qualified for state by finishing third in the regional tournament.