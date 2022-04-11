Wrestling coach Weston Harding leaving Collinsville for Salina

Weston Harding has resigned as head wrestling coach at Collinsville and will be taking over at Salina.

The news was confirmed Monday when the Salina school board approved Harding’s new contract as head coach.

Harding, who had been Collinsville’s head coach since 2010, built the school into a wrestling dynasty. After such success, the news was somewhat shocking to the wrestling community when it began to appear on Twitter on Thursday night.

“I don’t know, you really can’t explain it, it just feels like the timing is right,” said Harding. “My youngest daughter is graduating high school at Owasso this year, so I’m basically looking for a new challenge, a new goal, and the new opportunities that I can do at Salina. They have a great foundation.”

Collinsville claimed the Class 5A state championship in each of the last five seasons and in 11 of the past 12 years, covering his entire time at the helm. During that stretch, the Cardinals also won the dual state title six times, five in a row from 2011-15 and then again this year in February. During that stretch, Collinsville also reached the dual state finals on three other occasions and was the number one seed in 2021 before withdrawing from the tournament for disciplinary reasons.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories in 12 years of head coaching, with all the kids that I’ve had,” Harding said. “I’ve coached four four-time state champions, 21 individual state champions altogether, and three three-time state champions. I’ve put a lot of hard work in at Collinsville.”

One of those four-timers was his son Gary Wayne, who claimed state titles in Harding’s first four years as head coach, 2011-14.

Harding believes Collinsville will continue to be competitive without him and made it clear that it was important that he left the program in good shape.

“We lose, I believe, five seniors this year, but I think we could still win, we’ll have a good enough team to win it again next year,” he said of the Cardinals. “I don’t want to leave Collinsville with nobody, so basically, if they find the right coach, they could still win.”

Who will replace him is still undetermined at this point.

“We appreciate all that Coach Harding has accomplished during his many years at Collinsville,” said Collinsville athletic director Brad Cantrell. “We wish Coach Harding all the best in his future endeavors.”

Harding began as an assistant coach at Collinsville in 2004 under Mike Henry, before he and Henry reversed roles in 2010. Harding is hoping that Henry will join him as an assistant in Salina. Salina’s previous head coach, Matt Simmons, will probably remain as an assistant as well.

“As far as I know, he’s staying on as assistant,” Harding said of Simmons. “And Mike Henry, we’ve been coaching together for 18 years and it just would be hard coaching without him. We get along, we match together and he’s good at things I’m not and vice versa. We’re best friends and I’m hoping he can come with me.”

It was partially Harding’s relationship with the coaches at Salina, which placed a solid fifth in the Class 3A state tournament in February and lost in the dual state tournament quarterfinals, that helped lead him there, as well as its proximity to one of his favorite recreational spots.

“I’ve known the kids coach, Jarred Sorum, and the high school coach, Matt Simmons, for years and I’ve always been good friends with them. We just got to talking,” Harding said. “And I love Hudson Lake, I fish at Hudson Lake all the time, go to the dam at Hudson, so basically, it’s a perfect spot for me. They’ve got tough, country kids and I think I can coach them up, and that’s my goal, see if I can help another school win a state championship.”

As excited as he is about future challenges, Harding admits that it has been a difficult decision to leave Collinsville.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, to leave state championship kids behind,” Harding said. “I love the kids that I’m leaving behind and the kids are all best friends. And heck, I’m friends with them as a coach — and when it’s business, it’s business, and they know that. But I’ve talked to all the parents beforehand and all the kids. They understand, so I wish the best for Collinsville wrestling and hopefully, they can continue with their success, and I can continue with success at Salina. It’ll be interesting.

“Sometimes, you just need a new challenge in life, and you need new goals to help you better yourself.”