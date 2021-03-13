With quick start, Sapulpa runs past Tahlequah to 5A girls title

Freshman forward Tyla Heard gave Sapulpa a raging start and then the No. 1 Chieftains’ big guns took over.
Senior Temira Poindexter scored 17 points, sophomore Stailee Heard (Tyla’s older sister) added 14 and the Chieftains raced past No. 2 Tahlequah 58-49 in the Class 5A girls final Saturday in the ORU Mabee Center.
Sapulpa (19-3) won its 10th straight game, broke Tahlequah’s 16-game winning streak — the Chieftains were the last team to beat the Tigers in the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 9 — and captured the school’s fifth state title in girls basketball.
The 6-foot-1 Poindexter also had 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in her final high school game and hugged the gold ball tight as she did postgame interviews.“It means a lot to us,” she said. “Our season got cut short last year (when the coronavirus canceled the state tournament), so this is really, really important to us. I wouldn’t want to win with (any other teammates).”
The Chieftains went 23-4 last season and qualified for the 6A state tournament. When they moved to 5A during the offseason, many expected them to be here.
“That’s easier said than done,” said Stailee Heard, who added nine rebounds and three assists. “You have to battle through the struggles and work very, very hard. I’m glad we’re where we are today.”
Coach Darlean Calip, who guided the Chieftains to their previous state title in 2007 and a state runner-up finish in 2008, had tears in her eyes.
“I’m glad for these girls to accomplish their goals and this is where I won (a state title) for the first time (with Jenks in 2001), so there are a lot of memories,” she said.
Tyla Heard opened the game with a pair of jump shots and followed by splashing a 3-pointer. Sapulpa led 7-2 and had already set the tone for a wild, up-and-down affair. “I knew we had to have a fast start and I was hoping I could do it,” she said.
Sapulpa kept pushing the ball and Tahlequah (23-3) tried to match the Chieftains in kind. Down by as many as 11 in the first quarter, the Tigers rallied to lead 19-18 early in the second on Smalls Goudeau’s basket.
But Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard nailed a 3-pointer and the Chieftains scored 10 of the next 12 points and led 38-27 at halftime.
Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens scored 10 each for the Tigers, who finished runner-up for the third time in school history.
“It’s kind of unlike us to shoot (23.5%) on 3-pointers,” Tahlequah coach David Qualls said. “It was a night when shots just weren’t falling, but you’ve gotta give (Sapulpa) credit. They’re one of the best teams in Oklahoma regardless of class and we knew that coming in.”
Rebounding was a huge factor. Sapulpa won on the boards, 39-25. Poindexter had eight offensive rebounds and the Chieftains beat the Tigers 19-0 in second-chance points. “They’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams I’ve scouted,” Qualls said. ”We knew that would be a problem for us, but it’s an area where we can get better. I’m just proud of our girls. They brought our community together in this pandemic and won 16 straight games. That’s hard to do. A lot of great players and great coaches never get to this game, so we’re definitely blessed to be here.”
Sapulpa 58, Tahlequah 49
THS 15 12 7 15 — 49
SHS 18 20 11 9 — 58
Tahlequah: Havens 10, McAlvain 10, Goudeau 9, Couch 6, Rainwater 6, Springwater 3, Fishinghawk 3, Buttery 2.
Sapulpa: Poindexter 17, S. Heard 14, Lewis 10, T. Heard 9, Rossman 6, Thomas 2.