With quick start, Sapulpa runs past Tahlequah to 5A girls title

Coach Darlean Calip, who guided the Chieftains to their previous state title in 2007 and a state runner-up finish in 2008, had tears in her eyes.

“I’m glad for these girls to accomplish their goals and this is where I won (a state title) for the first time (with Jenks in 2001), so there are a lot of memories,” she said.

Tyla Heard opened the game with a pair of jump shots and followed by splashing a 3-pointer. Sapulpa led 7-2 and had already set the tone for a wild, up-and-down affair. “I knew we had to have a fast start and I was hoping I could do it,” she said.

Sapulpa kept pushing the ball and Tahlequah (23-3) tried to match the Chieftains in kind. Down by as many as 11 in the first quarter, the Tigers rallied to lead 19-18 early in the second on Smalls Goudeau’s basket.

But Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard nailed a 3-pointer and the Chieftains scored 10 of the next 12 points and led 38-27 at halftime.

Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens scored 10 each for the Tigers, who finished runner-up for the third time in school history.