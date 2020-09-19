 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 3 football player of the week? Cast your vote now

Who is the Week 3 football player of the week? Cast your vote now

Metro Christian Holland Hall

Metro Christian's fans cheer for their team against Holland Hall during their game at Holland Hall's Hardesty Field in Tulsa on Friday, September 18, 2020. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 3?

Cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

Click here for complete Week 3 coverage

Week 4's must-see game: Union (0-3) at Owasso (3-0)

Fantastic finish: Beggs 28, Chandler 27, OT

Week 3 news and notes: Gage Hamm leads Coweta; Bristow prevails in Battle of the Boat

Photo gallery: Sand Springs-Shiloh Christian (Ark.)

Photo gallery: Wagoner-Sperry

Photo gallery: Metro Christian-Holland Hall

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

