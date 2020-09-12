 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 2 football player of the week? Cast your vote now

Battle of the Bishops

OKC Bishop McGuinness and Bishop Kelley played at Angelo Prassa Field on Friday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 2?

You voted:

Week 2: Owasso dominates Broken Arrow; Jenks shuts out Union; Complete coverage here

