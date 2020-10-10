Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 6?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Beau Bertelli, Bixby

Junior linebacker had seven solo tackles with three for losses plus two assists in a 24-13 win over Choctaw.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Junior quarterback accounted for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 win at Claremore.

Tyionn Cox, Central

Junior had five catches for 138 yards and three TDs in a 54-0 win at Mannford.

AJ Green, Union

Senior running back had 13 rushes for 228 yards and three TDs in a 66-10 victory at Mustang.

Gage Laney, Owasso

Senior safety had three interceptions in a 34-7 win over Edmond North.

Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska