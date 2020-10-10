Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 6?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Beau Bertelli, Bixby
Junior linebacker had seven solo tackles with three for losses plus two assists in a 24-13 win over Choctaw.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Junior quarterback accounted for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 win at Claremore.
Tyionn Cox, Central
Junior had five catches for 138 yards and three TDs in a 54-0 win at Mannford.
AJ Green, Union
Senior running back had 13 rushes for 228 yards and three TDs in a 66-10 victory at Mustang.
Gage Laney, Owasso
Senior safety had three interceptions in a 34-7 win over Edmond North.
Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska
Junior receiver caught nine passes for 236 yards and four TDs in a 52-19 win at Quapaw.
Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Senior WR/DB had four catches for 113 yards and three TDs plus three tackles in a 42-13 win at Norman.
Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
Senior QB had 34 carries for 262 yards and six TDs in a 54-49 win over NOAH.
Other top performers
Trent Boatright and Chase Faber, McAlester: Boatright, junior QB, completed 17-of-20 passes as he accounted for 265 yards and three TDs in a 42-6 win at Durant. Faber, junior LB, had 16 tackles and a sack.
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington: Sophomore QB passed for 287 yards and three TDs in a 49-0 win over Sand Springs.
Triton Chandler, Victory Christian: Junior QB completed 8-of-11 passes as he accounted for 184 yards and four TDs in a 52-6 win over Haskell.
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska: Senior QB completed 22-of-26 passes for 429 yards and four TDs.
Ashton Gorbet and Braden Nelson, Glenpool: Gorbet, a sophomore QB, accounted for 196 yards and two TDs and Nelson, a sophomore RB, had seven rushes for 124 yards and three TDs in a 33-13 win over Memorial.
Gage Hamm, Coweta: Junior QB completed 16-of-20 passes as he accounted for 195 yards and four TDs in a 61-20 victory at East Central.
KT Owens, Central: Senior QB accounted for 302 yards and five TDs.
Jake Raines, Broken Arrow: Senior QB passed for 298 yards and two TDs in a 46-3 win over Edmond Memorial.
Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner: Sophomore safety had seven tackles, two interceptions with a Pick-6, a fumble recovery and a rushing TD in a 70-0 win at Catoosa.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!