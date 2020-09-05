Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 1?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Braden Drake, Wagoner
Senior running back had 18 rushes for 157 yards and two TDs in a 28-0 win over Coweta.
Cunu Fields, East Central
Sophomore QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 241 yards and five touchdowns, and also had a 67-yard TD run in a 73-6 win over Hale.
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Senior defensive lineman had nine solo tackles with 6 1/2 for losses and two sacks, two assisted tackles, four QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 49-0 win at Cascia Hall.
Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Senior RB/DB had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison.
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Senior running back had 29 carries for 243 yards and five TDs in a 45-32 win over Edmond Santa Fe.
Dylan White, Verdigris
Sophomore QB completed 15-of-25 passes for 206 yards and two TDs in a 45-6 win over Sperry.
Mason Williams, Bixby
Senior QB completed 26-of-40 passes for 244 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 win over Jenks.
Jace Woodrow, Skiatook
Junior cornerback scored on one of his two interceptions and had four tackles in a 31-7 win at Glenpool.
Other top performers
Kaleb Brewer, Porter: Junior linebacker had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in an 18-14 win over Mounds.
Bruce Engle, Stigler: Senior LB had 12 tackles and two sacks in a 45-6 win over Adair.
Lerenzo Fagan, East Central: Senior tight end/linebacker had two catches for 154 yards and two TDs plus seven tackles with one sack.
Joey Fowler, Dewar: Senior QB/DB completed 20-of-22 passes as he accounted for 408 yards and five TDs, and had 11 tackles in a 52-18 win over Regent Prep.
Zac Mason, Sapulpa: Junior QB completed 13-of-17 passes for 201 yards and accounted for five TDs.
Kobey Stephens, Wewoka: Senior had 14 rushes for 156 yards and four TDs in a 33-12 win over Holdenville.
Geral Washington, Midway: Junior QB completed 15-of-20 passes for 341 yards and six TDs in a 56-6 win at Arkoma.
Javyn Wright, Vian: Senior QB had 24 rushes for 249 yards and three TDs, and passed for a touchdown in a 42-12 win over Eufaula.
Barry Lewis: 918-581-8393
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!