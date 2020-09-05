Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 1?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Braden Drake, Wagoner

Senior running back had 18 rushes for 157 yards and two TDs in a 28-0 win over Coweta.

Cunu Fields, East Central

Sophomore QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 241 yards and five touchdowns, and also had a 67-yard TD run in a 73-6 win over Hale.

Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

Senior defensive lineman had nine solo tackles with 6 1/2 for losses and two sacks, two assisted tackles, four QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 49-0 win at Cascia Hall.

Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Senior RB/DB had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison.

Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater