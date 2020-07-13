...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Readers voted more than 22,000 times in the first three weeks to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
The order of the top five in voting of each of the eight categories changed since last week; here's the leaders as of Monday:
Quarterback: Mason Williams, Bixby; Stephen Kittleman, Jenks; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska; and Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Running back: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore; Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater; Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow; Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley; and AJ Green, Union
Wide receiver: Cole Adams, Owasso; Steven Brown, Stillwater; Kelan Carney, Owasso; Chase Nanni, Wagoner; and Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian