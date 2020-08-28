Week Zero roundup: Bobby Klinck's first Sand Springs win is a memorable one

Bobby Klinck’s first victory as Sand Springs’ head coach was certainly a memorable one. The Sandites held off Highway 97 rival Sapulpa late to pull off a 21-17 victory at Collins Stadium in Sapulpa on Friday night.
“I love our kids,” Klinck said. “We beat a very well-coached Sapulpa team who had some big-time players. Very proud of our guys.”
In a back-and-forth affair, Sand Springs’ Blake Jones started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Then Sapulpa responded with Conner Rose’s 17-yard TD run.
Sand Springs’ lead increased to 14-6 on Ty Pennington’s 51-yard TD pass to Jamon Sisco with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After a scoreless second quarter, Sapulpa came up with a safety to pull within 14-8 early in the third. The Chieftains then took a 15-14 lead on Te’zohn Taft’s 2-yard TD run.
But before the third quarter ended, Pennington scored on a 1-yard run, and the Sandites never trailed again.
The victory for the Sandites was their seventh in the past nine meetings between the rivals since 2012.
Records: Sand Springs 1-0; Sapulpa 0-1
4A: Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0
Stigler posted its fourth consecutive victory over Sallisaw, thanks to an air attack that accounted for all four of the Panthers’ touchdowns.
Stigler recorded its first touchdown when Braden Drewry hauled in a 48-yard pass from Darren Manes late in the second quarter.
Not long into the second half, Stigler struck again when Drewry escaped for a 76-yard touchdown reception from Zane Oldham.
In the fourth quarter, Drewry added another touchdown on a 36-yard reception from Manes.
Drewry finished with 160 yards and three touchdowns.
The final Panthers touchdown came when Oldham connected with Lakin Bass for a 10-yard strike.
Bass also finished with two interceptions on defense.
Records: Stigler 1-0; Sallisaw 0-1.
3A: Adair 46, Jay 7
The Warriors accumulated 392 yards of offense and scored the game’s first 40 points. Lane Jackson scored Adair’s first touchdown on a 24-yard run in the first quarter. Jackson also haulED in a 29-yard TD pass from Nate Ratcliff in the second.
BJ Mizulo had td runs of 11 and 4 yards for the Warriors, and Dakota Davis added a 42-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Warriors’ final score came on Garrett Long’s 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
Records: Adair 1-0; Jay 0-1.
2A: Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20
Cascia Hall took advantage of six turnovers as the Commandos improved to 10-1 against Victory Christian since 2000.
The Commandos scored first on Cooper Mullen’s 8-yard pass to Bobby Byers, and Victory Christian tied the game at 6 on Judah Byrams’ 2-yard TD run.
After that, Cascia Hall reeled off 28 unanswered points to take control. Mullen threw a 25-yard TD pass to Flynn Sage and a 4-yard TD pass to Jack Duncan in the second quarter.
In between, Jayce Ward had a 1-yard TD run.
Then, Cascia Hall started the third quarter with Ethan Clark’s 4-yard TD run.
Byrams had Victory Christian’s final two touchdowns with runs of 32 and 2 yards.
Mullen capped his four-touchdown night with a 20-yard scoring strike to Griffin Boedeker late in the third quarter.
Records: Cascia Hall 1-0; Victory Christian 0-1.
2A: Pawhuska 64, Perry 7
North Texas commit Bryce Drummond started the season off with 366 yards and six touchdowns as the Huskies snapped a three-game losing streak against Perry.
Drummond logged the game’s first touchdown with a 31-yard scoring strike to Cody Starr late in the first quarter.
After that, Pawhuska turned it on.
Drummond threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Hurd early in the second quarter. Eventually, Drummond accounted for three more scores on a 2-yard TD run and TD passes to Mason Gilkey (58 and 39 yards).
For good measure, Drummond added an 8-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to pave the way to the Huskies’ rout.
Records: Pawhuska 1-0; Perry 0-1.
2A: Washington 35, Pawnee 14
Trevor Mitchell put Pawnee in front early with a 4-yard touchdown run, but Washington closed the game with five of the final six touchdowns.
Emitt Wilk threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter — 24 yards to Luke Hendrix, 15 yards to Kelton Schultz and 7 yards to Hendrix — to put the Warriors in front 21-8 at halftime.
Wilk added an 18-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Records: Washington 1-0; Pawnee 0-1.
2A: Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8
Jayvn Wright scored touchdowns on runs of 14 and 40 yards in the second half as the Wolverines claimed the interstate showdown.
Vian also had Julius Aquino’s 28-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Diego Ramos’ 10-yard TD pass to Justice Retzloff to open the scoring in the second quarter.
Records: Vian 1-0; Gravette 0-1.