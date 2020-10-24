 Skip to main content
Week 9's must-see game: Verdigris (7-0) at Holland Hall (6-0)
Week 9's must-see game: Verdigris (7-0) at Holland Hall (6-0)

Holland Hall's defense has not allowed more than seven points in a game this season.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Verdigris (7-0) at Holland Hall (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hardesty Field

The matchup: This showdown between two of the top three teams in 3A will likely determine the No. 1 seeded team coming out of District 4. Verdigris is averaging 47 points per game while Holland Hall has not allowed more than seven points in a game. Each team's closest game was against Berryhill — Verdigris won 31-14 and Holland Hall 31-7. Holland Hall will be well rested as two of its past three scheduled games were canceled because of its opponent's COVID issues. Another blockbuster matchup in Week 9 is No. 5 Coweta (7-1) at No. 1 Bishop Kelley (7-0) on Friday.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

