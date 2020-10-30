Week 9: Owasso cruises past Moore, 43-13

OWASSO — It was a one-sided affair — almost from the outset on Friday night. At Owasso Stadium, Class 6AI No. 1 Owasso showed Moore why it’s the top-ranked team in the state with some quick defensive and offensive efficiency in a 43-13 victory in District 6AI-2 action.

Despite Moore receiving the ball to start the game, it was still Owasso that scored first — only 17 seconds into the game.

The Rams recovered a Moore fumble and the Lions’ 36-yard line, and one play later it was Owasso quarterback Austin Havens who found Trey Goins for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

From there, Owasso would score the game’s first 43 points and coast the rest of the way while improving to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in 6AI-2.

For Owasso, Goins added the game’s second score on a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 14-0 lead at the 8:02 mark of the first period.

Havens threw another touchdown pass to make it 21-0 before the first quarter ended, and the Rams struck quickly in the second quarter on Emery Neeley’s 1-yard touchdown run to increase the Rams’ lead to 28-0 only 69 seconds into the second quarter.

After that it was Owasso’s defense and special teams to get in on the scoring act.