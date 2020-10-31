Week 9 news and notes: Collinsville defeats Pryor in showdown for 5A-4 title

“Great win for our kids,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “It felt like the playoffs.”

Tolon rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards, and Bristow’s Charles Ware came up with an interception with 53 seconds left to seal the Purple Pirates’ victory over the Bulldogs (4-4).

“Great win over a very competitive opponent,” Jones said. “We hated to miss our last two district games, and this week our practices were altered due to weather. So I was nervous about our preparation. Long drive for us, but felt like a playoff trip. Good to see us really compete and get stops when we needed to and keep the ball late in the game and chew up the clock while ending the drive with points. I think games like that keep us sharp for the playoffs.”

Pioneers wrap up district crown

Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater’s season has been mostly disjointed with cancellations and postponements, but the Pioneers still managed to clinch the District 6AII-1 title on Friday with a 31-10 win over No. 3 Midwest City.

Pioneer standout running back Qwontrel Walker rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries.