Week 9 news and notes: Collinsville defeats Pryor in showdown for 5A-4 title

Cardinals outlast Pryor
Quarterback Andrew Carney ran 26 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns in Class 5A No. 3 Collinsville’s 63-41 victory on Friday night at No. 7 Pryor. The Cardinals improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in District 5A-4 to claim the district title.
“At Collinsville, we believe football games are won and lost on the line of scrimmage,” coach Kevin Jones said. “We won on the line of scrimmage against Pryor. Tough running by Brayden Gilkey and Andrew Carney for us. Ben Ward is a heckuva quarterback for Pryor, though.”
Ward finished with 417 passing yards and four touchdowns, and he also added 125 yards on 24 carries. Josh Gore led the wide receivers for Pryor (6-2, 4-1) with seven catches for 150 yards and one touchdown.
For Collinsville, Gilkey added 192 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Purple Pirates prevail
It was another COVID-19 matchup that was created out of necessity, and it was Bristow traveling to the other side of the state for a 28-21 victory over Cache on Friday night.
Bristow senior quarterback Stephen Tolon rushed for 128 yards and touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense to help the Purple Pirates win their third straight game and improve to 5-3.
“Great win for our kids,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “It felt like the playoffs.”
Tolon rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards, and Bristow’s Charles Ware came up with an interception with 53 seconds left to seal the Purple Pirates’ victory over the Bulldogs (4-4).
“Great win over a very competitive opponent,” Jones said. “We hated to miss our last two district games, and this week our practices were altered due to weather. So I was nervous about our preparation. Long drive for us, but felt like a playoff trip. Good to see us really compete and get stops when we needed to and keep the ball late in the game and chew up the clock while ending the drive with points. I think games like that keep us sharp for the playoffs.”
Pioneers wrap up district crown
Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater’s season has been mostly disjointed with cancellations and postponements, but the Pioneers still managed to clinch the District 6AII-1 title on Friday with a 31-10 win over No. 3 Midwest City.
Pioneer standout running back Qwontrel Walker rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries.
“Really proud of the guys,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “That was a battle and a very physical game. We had to be patient offensively and play the long game. They were tight yards but 284 yards and four touchdowns is a monster night against that defense.”
The Pioneers improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in 6AII-1 with a regular season finale against Putnam City North on Friday.
Huskies pummel Wyandotte
The Drummond brothers were perfect through the air in Pawhuska’s 86-0 trouncing of Wyandotte on Friday. The passing duo combined to complete all 17 pass attempts for 336 yards and seven touchdowns as the Huskies claimed their first district championship since 1999.
“The district title shows the continued growth of our program,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “The team and community continue to trust the process as we work towards our ultimate goal of Pawhuska’s first state title.”
For Pawhuska (9-0, 5-0 District A-5), Bryce Drummond finished 13-of-13 for 291 yards and six touchdowns, and Todd Drummond was 4-of-4 for 45 yards and a score. Bryce also rushed for a touchdown with 66 yards on the ground.
Eight Pawhuska receivers hauled in the passes from the Drummond duo, but not a single Husky wide receiver eclipsed 100 yards. Dalton Hurd led the receiving group with four grabs for 96 yards and two scores. Wyandotte fell to 3-4 and 2-3.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
