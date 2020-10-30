Week 9: Jenks remains undefeated in 6AI-1 with 48-6 win at Edmond Memorial

EDMOND — Jenks continued its dominant defensive ways in a 48-6 victory over Edmond Memorial on Friday night. The Class 6AI No. 2 Trojans remained unbeaten in District 6AI-1, thanks to a defensive effort that yielded only 158 yards to the Bulldogs at Edmond Memorial Stadium.
Meanwhile, Jenks’ offense set the tone quickly in the first quarter and broke through with the game’s first score on Stephen Kittleman’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Patrick at the 10:01 mark. The Trojans would follow with two more scores in the opening period on two Grant Lohr touchdown runs — one for 11 yards at the 4:55 mark and a 4-yard scamper with 28 seconds remaining.
Lohr kept it going in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the period, and the Trojans led 27-0 at halftime. Lohr finished the contest with 86 yards on 11 carries.
Lohr’s first half showcase was turned over to Griffin Forbes in the third quarter with Forbes scoring on touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards. In between Forbes’ two touchdowns was Kittleman’s 43-yard touchdown connection with Patrick.
The Trojans racked up 371 yards on offense with Kittleman completing 12-of-18 passes for 190 yards. Forbes finished with 44 yards on the ground, and Patrick hauled in five receptions for 104 yards.
“I thought we played well,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We played with great intensity and focus. We were able to make some big plays in all three phases of the game.”
The victory improved Jenks to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District 6AI-1, and the Trojans remain tied with Edmond Santa Fe for first place in the district. The two teams had their regular season contest postponed a couple of weeks ago.
The Trojans wrap up district play and the regular season next week on the road at Westmoore.
