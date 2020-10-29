Week 9: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Clear, 56°
Halftime: Clear, 53°
End of game: Clear, 50°
On Fox23 tonight
6:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Live from the Fox23 Game of the week: Coweta at Bishop Kelley
11 p.m.: High School Football Tonight with highlights of Coweta at Bishop Kelley, Moore at Owasso, Norman at Broken Arrow, Ponca City at Bixby, Bartlesville at Sand Springs, Collinsville at Pryor, Verdigris at Holland Hall, Grove at Wagoner and Webster at Lincoln Christian.
Yurview Game of the Week, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at Holland Hall: This first-ever meeting between the teams has been much anticipated since the start of the season.
High school football: Week 9's top games led by Coweta-Bishop Kelley; Verdigris-Holland Hall; Stillwater-Midwest City
Week 9 high school football
1. District 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta at No. 1 Bishop Kelley
Key players: Coweta
Key players: Bishop Kelley
Notable/Series history
2. 3A-4: No. 2 Verdigris at No. 3 Holland Hall
Key players: Verdigris
Key players: Holland Hall
Notable
3. 6AII-1: No. 2 Stillwater at No. 3 Midwest City
Notable
Series history
4. 5A-4: No. 3 Collinsville at No. 7 Pryor
Notable/Series history
5. 4A-3: Grove at No. 1 Wagoner
Series history
Best of the rest: 6AII-2: Bartlesville (3-5, 2-3) at No. 9 Sand Springs (4-4, 2-3)
Best of the rest: 3A-4: Berryhill (2-3, 1-2) at Vinita (5-1, 3-0)
Best of the rest: 4A-3: Cleveland (5-3, 2-3) at Oologah (2-4, 2-2)
Best of the rest: 4A-4: No. 10 Fort Gibson (6-2, 3-2) at No. 4 Poteau (6-2, 5-0)
Best of the rest: 6AI-2: No. 3 Union (3-4, 3-1) at No. 10 Southmoore (3-5, 3-2)
Scheduling changes
