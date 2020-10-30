Week 9: Broken Arrow runs past Norman, 35-7

BROKEN ARROW — Class 6AI No. 5 Broken Arrow returned to its winning ways with a 35-7 victory over Norman at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers used a powerful run game that amassed 235 yards on 48 carries, including three scores between Maurion Horn and Sanchez Banks.

Horn put Broken Arrow in front less than three minutes into the contest on a 15-yard touchdown run at the 9:35 mark. The Tigers would add to their lead on Banks’ 1-yard scoring run early in the second quarter for a 14-0 advantage.

It was the third quarter where Broken Arrow successfully put the game away.

Jake Raines hit RJ Spears-Jennings for a 56-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, and then Broken Arrow’s defense got in on the action with Sterling Ramsey’s 34-yard interception return for a touchdown less than two minutes after Raines’ touchdown pass.

Then Banks scored on a 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to bump the Tigers’ lead to 35-0.

Broken Arrow limited Norman to 152 yards on offense, while the Tigers collected 334 yards. Horn rushed for 124 yards on 15 carries, and Banks had 82 on 20 carries.