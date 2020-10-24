Week 8 news and notes: Key wins for Pryor, Coweta, NOAH, Vinita, Hilldale

Pryor shuts down Sapulpa

Ben Ward rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries to lead Pryor to a 33-18 victory over 5A No. 6 Sapulpa at Collins Stadium. Ward also added 105 yards and a touchdown through the air for the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 District 5A-4), who will take on Collinsville for the district lead on Friday.

Sapulpa (5-3, 3-2) and Pryor traded scores all the way throughout the third quarter, but Pryor broke a 12-12 tie and scored 21 of the game’s final 27 points. Ward’s touchdown pass (19 yards to Brooks Miller) in the third quarter broke the deadlock.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Ward scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards.

“Just really proud of our kids,” Pryor coach Kenny Davis said. “Our defense really kept us in it the first half. Then we were able to clean up some penalties and kind of get the offense going the second half. Excited to get another district win. Have another tough game this week.”

Coweta continues success

Fifth-ranked Coweta continued its winning ways away from home with another key District 5A-3 victory on Friday night, taking down Shawnee 34-7 at Bixby.