Week 8 news and notes: Key wins for Pryor, Coweta, NOAH, Vinita, Hilldale

Pryor shuts down Sapulpa
Ben Ward rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries to lead Pryor to a 33-18 victory over 5A No. 6 Sapulpa at Collins Stadium. Ward also added 105 yards and a touchdown through the air for the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 District 5A-4), who will take on Collinsville for the district lead on Friday.
Sapulpa (5-3, 3-2) and Pryor traded scores all the way throughout the third quarter, but Pryor broke a 12-12 tie and scored 21 of the game’s final 27 points. Ward’s touchdown pass (19 yards to Brooks Miller) in the third quarter broke the deadlock.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Ward scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards.
“Just really proud of our kids,” Pryor coach Kenny Davis said. “Our defense really kept us in it the first half. Then we were able to clean up some penalties and kind of get the offense going the second half. Excited to get another district win. Have another tough game this week.”
Coweta continues success
Fifth-ranked Coweta continued its winning ways away from home with another key District 5A-3 victory on Friday night, taking down Shawnee 34-7 at Bixby.
Quarterback Gage Hamm completed 11-of-17 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Mason Ford had 62 yards rushing and 44 yards receiving, and Gunnar McCullough added 91 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
“We are learning to make ourselves at home anywhere,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said of his team that is unable to play home games because of damage at the Tigers’ stadium this season.
Coweta collected 304 yards of offense while limiting Shawnee to 109 yards. The Tigers (7-1, 5-0) will visit No. 1 Bishop Kelley for the district lead on Friday.
“We are thankful to Muskogee, Broken Arrow, East Central and Bixby for their generosity and helping us out in this difficult circumstance,” Harper said. “Our kids have done a tremendous job of responding to adversity. Hopefully we will be better for it in the long run.”
NOAH rallies
NOAH, the nation’s No. 1-ranked homeschool team, came back from a 14-point halftime deficit and defeated Springfield (Missouri) Lighthouse 21-20 on Friday.
Avery Goins caught the winning TD pass from Mikey Barnett in the final minute to lift the Jaguars (5-3) over the Chargers (4-3) at Broken Arrow.
Declan Jones also had a TD reception and NOAH’s Landon Ingram had a pick-6 in the fourth quarter.
Goins had nine rushes for 61 yards and Christian Sabatini had 51 yards on 20 carries.
Matt tops Jeff in Williams clash
Family bragging rights were on the line Friday night, and it was Vinita coach Matt Williams coming up with a 21-0 victory against his brother, Jeff, at Inola.
The Hornets, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 3A-4 while while the Longhorns fell to 4-3 and 2-2, went ahead on Kyron Downing’s 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and they added to their lead on Paul Glasscock’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Brown in the second quarter. Then it was Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that ended up being the game’s final score.
“Means a lot for our program,” Matt Williams said. “Playoff position was on the line against a good team. Jeff and I have a good time with the game, and Mom and Dad are the ones that hate it. He has the upper hand still, but we hope to start closing the gap.”
Hornets handle Sallisaw
Eric Virgil had 285 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, plus 48 yards and a touchdown on two receptions to lead Class 4A No. 8 Hilldale to a 44-34 victory over Sallisaw on Friday.
The win improved the Hornets to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 4A-4, where Hilldale and Broken Bow both only have one district loss behind Poteau, who is 5-0.
“So proud of how hard our kids played,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “They played a physical four quarters of football.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.
