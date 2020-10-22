 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 8: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Week 8: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Southmoore vs. Owasso

Owasso's DeShawn Kinnard runs the ball against Southmoore during their football game in Moore, Okla. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Breezy, 45°

Halftime: Breezy, 43°

End of game: Cloudy, 42°

On FOX23 tonight

6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week Norman North at Union

Following the MLB playoff broadcast: Norman North at Union, Broken Arrow at Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon at Jenks, Bishop Kelley at East Central, Shawnee vs. Coweta, McAlester vs Edison and Pryor at Sapulpa.

Yurview Game of the Week

There is no game of the week following the cancellation of the Bixby-Muskogee game. 

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all
OK Preps Extra

OSSAA opens football playoffs to any and all

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is opening postseason play to "all schools that desire an opportunity," because of the high number of district football games postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News