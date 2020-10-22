Week 8: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Kickoff: Breezy, 45°
Halftime: Breezy, 43°
End of game: Cloudy, 42°
On FOX23 tonight
6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week Norman North at Union
Following the MLB playoff broadcast: Norman North at Union, Broken Arrow at Edmond Santa Fe, Yukon at Jenks, Bishop Kelley at East Central, Shawnee vs. Coweta, McAlester vs Edison and Pryor at Sapulpa.
Yurview Game of the Week
There is no game of the week following the cancellation of the Bixby-Muskogee game.
