 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 7's must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks
FAST-FORWARD

Week 7's must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks

{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks vs Edmond Santa Fe

Edmond Santa Fe coaches and players celebrate while Talyn Shettron gets pushed out of bounds by Jenks' Branden Elrod after intercepting a pass during Santa Fe's 33-30 win last year.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) at Jenks (4-1)

When: 7:35 p.m. Thursday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium

TV: YurView (Cox 3)

The matchup: A battle for the District 6AI-1 lead. Santa Fe won 33-30 in a similar showdown for the district title last year at Jenks as Talyn Shettron caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. The visiting Wolves have won four in a row, including a 42-21 victory over No. 4 Yukon on Friday, and second-ranked Jenks has a three-game winning streak.  

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News