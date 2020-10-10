Week 7's must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks

Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) at Jenks (4-1)

The matchup: A battle for the District 6AI-1 lead. Santa Fe won 33-30 in a similar showdown for the district title last year at Jenks as Talyn Shettron caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. The visiting Wolves have won four in a row, including a 42-21 victory over No. 4 Yukon on Friday, and second-ranked Jenks has a three-game winning streak.