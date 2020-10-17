Week 7 news and notes: Key wins for Skiatook, Lincoln Christian, Edison, Tahlequah

Skiatook gets busy
Class 4A No. 5 Skiatook began a hectic stretch of games with a 42-21 win Thursday night at Grove.
Sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham ran 15 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and Reece Womack rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Willingham scored the game’s first TD on a 56-yard run in the first quarter, and Skiatook continued to pile on to eventually grab a 28-0 lead. Willingham added TD runs of 5 and 95 yards, and Womack had touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards.
“I was just very proud of our kids’ effort and play after only two days of practice,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “We have been quarantined for two weeks.”
With the win, Skiatook — playing for the first time since Sept. 25 — improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 4A-3. Now Skiatook will prepare for a Monday night game at Cleveland, and the Bulldogs will end up playing four different games by Nov. 2.
Lincoln wins big
Top-ranked 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian used a late score in the second quarter to blow past visiting Seminole Thursday night. Seminole recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown late in the second quarter, and the Chieftains pulled to within 14-13, but the Bulldogs answered with Max Brown’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Grant Kaste 80 seconds before halftime.
Then the second half belonged to Lincoln Christian (6-0, 3-0 3A-3), thanks to Brown’s 13-yard touchdown run, Chase Hudson 2-yard TD run and Brown’s 17-yard TD pass to Jordan Marsh.
The Bulldogs limited Seminole (3-2, 2-2) to only 154 yards of total offense, while Brown passed for 236 yards and four TDs and ran for 93 yards and a score. Hudson added 83 yards on the ground and Kaste hauled in four catches for 95 yards and two TDs.
“We’re really happy to get a win against a very tough Seminole (team) on our senior night,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “We made some mistakes throughout with turnovers and missed tackles, but really proud of our kids for staying the course and responding to adversity.
“Max Brown, Kolbe Katsis, Grant Kaste and Chase Hudson carried the load for us offensively. Our defense really stepped up in the second half, forcing turnovers and punts. Eli Shearrer, Daymon Levell and Tyler Johnson played well for us on defense. Hats off to Seminole. They have a young team but battled us all night.”
Edison snaps skid
Edison (2-4, 1-3 5A-3) ended a three-game losing streak with a 25-15 win over host Durant (1-5, 0-3) Thursday night. Gerard Thompson led the charge for the Eagles with 25 carries for 168 yards and four touchdowns on offense and three tackles and one interception on defense.
Thompson’s touchdown runs went for 1, 61, 3 and 8 yards.
“Kids fought hard in a great atmosphere,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “Our kids responded through adversity. Great team win for us.”
Tahlequah rolls
Tahlequah upended visiting Claremore, 37-7, on Thursday night at Doc Wadley Stadium and positioned itself in the inside track for a playoff spot, The Tigers improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in 5A-4. Claremore falls to 4-3 and 2-2.
“It was a big win for us,” Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert said. “It was great to see all the players’ hard work pay off. We executed at a high level in all three phases. On to the next one.”
The Tigers led 23-0 before Claremore was able to log its only touchdown of the game. Melik McMurtrey began Tahlequah’s scoring with a 33-yard TD run, and he also had a 17-yard score in the second half.
Also for Tahlequah, Tyler Joice had a 1-yard TD run and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Christian in the third quarter. The other scores came on Hunter Smith’s 22-yard field goal and Kobey Baker’s 2-yard TD run in the third period.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
