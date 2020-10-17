Week 7 news and notes: Key wins for Skiatook, Lincoln Christian, Edison, Tahlequah

Skiatook gets busy

Class 4A No. 5 Skiatook began a hectic stretch of games with a 42-21 win Thursday night at Grove.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham ran 15 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and Reece Womack rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Willingham scored the game’s first TD on a 56-yard run in the first quarter, and Skiatook continued to pile on to eventually grab a 28-0 lead. Willingham added TD runs of 5 and 95 yards, and Womack had touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards.

“I was just very proud of our kids’ effort and play after only two days of practice,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “We have been quarantined for two weeks.”

With the win, Skiatook — playing for the first time since Sept. 25 — improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 4A-3. Now Skiatook will prepare for a Monday night game at Cleveland, and the Bulldogs will end up playing four different games by Nov. 2.

