 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 7 High School Football Schedule

Week 7 High School Football Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Kansas at Adair

Quapaw at Afton

Stroud at Allen

Barnsdall at Covington-Douglas

Ponca City at Bartlesville

Berryhill at Holland Hall

Rogers at Bishop Kelley

Bixby at Sand Springs

Booker T. Washington at Putnam City West

Cleveland at Bristow

Broken Arrow at Yukon

McLain at Broken Bow

North Rock Creek (Shawnee) at Caney Valley

Cascia Hall at Panama

Catoosa at Oologah

Verdigris at Central

Checotah at Westville

Chelsea at Pawnee

Muskogee at Choctaw

Woodland at Chouteau

Claremore at Tahlequah

Claremore Sequoyah at Dewey

Glenpool at Collinsville

Wesleyan Christian at Copan

Coweta at McAlester

OKC John Marshall at Cushing

Davenport at Depew

Putnam City North at Del City

Dewar at Webbers Falls

Regent Prep at Drumright

Edison at Durant

East Central at Shawnee

Midwest City at Edmond Deer Creek

Enid at Edmond Memorial

Mustang at Edmond North

Wilburton at Eufaula

Fort Gibson at Sallisaw

Prue at Foyil

Porter at Gore

Skiatook at Grove

Sapulpa at Hale

Okmulgee at Haskell

Henryetta at Kiefer

Hilldale at Muldrow

Morrison at Hominy

Inola at Mannford

Jay at Vinita

Jones at Kellyville

Liberty at Wewoka

Seminole at Lincoln Christian

Webster at Locust Grove

Memorial at Pryor

Victory Christian at Metro Christian

Wagoner at Miami

Moore at Union

OKC Northwest Classen at OKC U.S. Grant

Okemah at Savanna

Pioneer at Olive

Owasso at Southmoore

Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska

Vian at Pocola

Stilwell at Poteau

Salina at Sperry

Friday

Life Christian at Claremore Christian

Keota at Summit Christian

Stillwater at Lawton

Noah at Tomball Homeschool (Tomball, Texas)

Norman at Westmoore

Putnam City at Norman North

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News