Week 7 High School Football Schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Kansas at Adair
Quapaw at Afton
Stroud at Allen
Barnsdall at Covington-Douglas
Ponca City at Bartlesville
Berryhill at Holland Hall
Rogers at Bishop Kelley
Bixby at Sand Springs
Booker T. Washington at Putnam City West
Cleveland at Bristow
Broken Arrow at Yukon
McLain at Broken Bow
North Rock Creek (Shawnee) at Caney Valley
Cascia Hall at Panama
Catoosa at Oologah
Verdigris at Central
Checotah at Westville
Chelsea at Pawnee
Muskogee at Choctaw
Woodland at Chouteau
Claremore at Tahlequah
Claremore Sequoyah at Dewey
Glenpool at Collinsville
Wesleyan Christian at Copan
Coweta at McAlester
OKC John Marshall at Cushing
Davenport at Depew
Putnam City North at Del City
Dewar at Webbers Falls
Regent Prep at Drumright
Edison at Durant
East Central at Shawnee
Midwest City at Edmond Deer Creek
Enid at Edmond Memorial
Mustang at Edmond North
Wilburton at Eufaula
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw
Prue at Foyil
Porter at Gore
Skiatook at Grove
Sapulpa at Hale
Okmulgee at Haskell
Henryetta at Kiefer
Hilldale at Muldrow
Morrison at Hominy
Inola at Mannford
Jay at Vinita
Jones at Kellyville
Liberty at Wewoka
Seminole at Lincoln Christian
Webster at Locust Grove
Memorial at Pryor
Victory Christian at Metro Christian
Wagoner at Miami
Moore at Union
OKC Northwest Classen at OKC U.S. Grant
Okemah at Savanna
Pioneer at Olive
Owasso at Southmoore
Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska
Vian at Pocola
Stilwell at Poteau
Salina at Sperry
Friday
Life Christian at Claremore Christian
Keota at Summit Christian
Stillwater at Lawton
Noah at Tomball Homeschool (Tomball, Texas)
Norman at Westmoore
Putnam City at Norman North
