Week 6's must-see game: Metro Christian (3-2) at Beggs (3-1)
2019 Metro Christian championship football season (copy)

Metro Christian’s Levi Korir (second from right) intercepts a pass in a 42-31 win over Beggs in the Class 2A semifinals last season.

 Tulsa World file

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Golden Demon Stadium

The matchup: A rematch of scintillating semifinal meetings the past two years — Metro won 42-31 in 2019 en route to the state title while Beggs prevailed 33-28 in 2018 to reach the championship game. Both teams are gaining momentum as third-ranked Beggs has won three in a row while No. 5 Metro is coming off two consecutive shutout victories. Both teams are tied with Victory Christian for the 2A-7 lead. This is one of two marquee showdowns for 2A district leads on Friday — the other is No. 1 Vian (5-0) visiting No. 7 Cascia Hall (4-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

