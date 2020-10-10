Week 6 news and notes: Sapulpa, Bartlesville triumph; Oologah returns; Bristow upsets Grove

Taking over for Taft
Sapulpa standout Te’Zohn Taft wasn’t feeling great Friday night and only managed to play in the first half against Tahlequah. But his teammates filled in admirably to get the Class 5A No. 9 Chieftains a 34-24 victory over visiting Tahlequah at Collins Stadium.
“It was a good win for us,” Sapulpa coach Rob Borgstadt said. “A lot of our guys stepped up and played big for us.”
Zac Mason completed 8-of-14 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and he also added a rushing TD.
Taft rushed for 50 yards before exiting, and then Tyreese Jones stepped in with 130 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
On the receiving end of Mason’s completions were Wyatt Hall, Colton Morton and Ethan Mosquito — all who had receiving touchdowns.
The Chieftains improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 5A-4. Tahlequah dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.
Bruins win big
Dylan McCoy did a little bit of everything in Class 6AII No. 10 Bartlesville’s 52-24 win over Muskogee at Indian Bowl on Friday. The senior tailback had 226 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to power the Bruins’ offense.
McCoy also had three kickoff returns for 93 yards, all while going 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts. He also connected on a field goal, and tallied a 50-yard punt, too.
“I’m proud of our kids for continuing to play with great effort,” said Bartlesville coach Jason Sport, whose team improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in District 6AII-2. “They just keep getting progressively better each day and that is what we strive for.”
Muskogee dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.
Mustangs make district debut
After three unplanned weeks off, Oologah was finally able to play on Friday night. The Mustangs had 435 yards of total offense in a 45-0 victory over Miami.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said. “They battled some adversity having games postponed and they still came to practice and grinded and got better.”
Oologah (1-2, 1-0 District 4A-3) had three straight games against Hilldale, Grove and Skiatook nixed due to COVID concerns, but the Mustangs played for the first time in almost a month and didn’t waste any time taking control against the Wardogs (0-6, 0-3).
Aiden Trimble, who rushed for 113 yards on eight carries, scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter, and Oologah continued its offensive onslaught from that point on.
Quarterback Blake Salt completed 12-of-21 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns — a 15-yarder to Isaiah Ryan and a 25-yarder to Devin Ankerich.
Collin Schrader also added a defensive touchdown for the Mustangs on a 30-yard fumble return.
“It’s tough to put in that kind of work without the reward of playing and there wasn’t one complaint from our kids,” Wegner said. “The goal was to stay ready for the next opportunity and we feel like they did exactly that.”
Bristow bounces back
Bristow rebounded from a loss to Wagoner with a bounce-back 33-13 victory over 4A No. 9 Grove on Friday.
Cayden McCall scored Bristow’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run, and the host Purple Pirates continued their ground game attack, thanks to Stephon Tolon’s four-touchdown performance.
Bristow (3-3, 2-1 4A-3) accumulated 371 rushing yards with Tolon accounting for 147 yards on 23 carries, including touchdown runs of 2, 9, 15 and 5 yards.
“It was a great district win,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “(Grove) came into our game undefeated and averaging 47 points a game, and we were able to contain their explosiveness and create some turnovers. Our offense controlled the ball and the clock and we’re able to finish most of our drives with points.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
