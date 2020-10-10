Week 6 news and notes: Sapulpa, Bartlesville triumph; Oologah returns; Bristow upsets Grove

“I’m proud of our kids for continuing to play with great effort,” said Bartlesville coach Jason Sport, whose team improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in District 6AII-2. “They just keep getting progressively better each day and that is what we strive for.”

Muskogee dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.

Mustangs make district debut

After three unplanned weeks off, Oologah was finally able to play on Friday night. The Mustangs had 435 yards of total offense in a 45-0 victory over Miami.

“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said. “They battled some adversity having games postponed and they still came to practice and grinded and got better.”

Oologah (1-2, 1-0 District 4A-3) had three straight games against Hilldale, Grove and Skiatook nixed due to COVID concerns, but the Mustangs played for the first time in almost a month and didn’t waste any time taking control against the Wardogs (0-6, 0-3).

Aiden Trimble, who rushed for 113 yards on eight carries, scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter, and Oologah continued its offensive onslaught from that point on.