 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 5's must-see game: Broken Arrow (2-1) at Jenks (2-1)
FAST-FOWARD: WEEK 5'S MUST-SEE GAME

Week 5's must-see game: Broken Arrow (2-1) at Jenks (2-1)

{{featured_button_text}}
Broken Arrow vs Jenks (copy)

Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman will face Broken Arrow's defense again on Friday night. 

 Tulsa World file

Broken Arrow (2-1) at Jenks (2-1)

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium

TV: YurView (Cox 3)

The matchup: Although last year was an exception, this rivalry usually decides the 6AI-1 district title. Jenks is ranked No. 2 in 6AI and Broken Arrow No. 3. Broken Arrow stopped a 2-point conversion to end a 17-15 victory last year at Jenks. The Tigers have won the past three meetings, including 28-21 in the 2018 state final. These teams have combined to win five of the past eight state titles in Oklahoma's largest classification. Broken Arrow and Jenks have not played the past two weeks, following an open date and then last week's games that were canceled due to COVID issues not involving them. 

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News