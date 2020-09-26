Week 5's must-see game: Broken Arrow (2-1) at Jenks (2-1)

Broken Arrow (2-1) at Jenks (2-1)

The matchup: Although last year was an exception, this rivalry usually decides the 6AI-1 district title. Jenks is ranked No. 2 in 6AI and Broken Arrow No. 3. Broken Arrow stopped a 2-point conversion to end a 17-15 victory last year at Jenks. The Tigers have won the past three meetings, including 28-21 in the 2018 state final. These teams have combined to win five of the past eight state titles in Oklahoma's largest classification. Broken Arrow and Jenks have not played the past two weeks, following an open date and then last week's games that were canceled due to COVID issues not involving them.