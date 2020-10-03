Week 5 news and notes: Caden Parnell leads Verdigris past Berryhill in 3A-4 showdown; Big wins for Hilldale, Grove, Haskell

The Hornets executed a 95-yard scoring drive in the game’s final 55 seconds, capped by quarterback Johnnie Durossette’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Brayson Lawson to pull the Hornets within a point at 34-33 with only 15 seconds left in the contest.

That’s when Hilldale did some gambling and avoided an overtime period.

On the two-point conversion, Dylan Walker took an option pitch from Lawson and found the end zone to put the Hornets up.

“I was super proud of how our kids fought through adversity this week and never quit playing,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “Lawson’s mother passed away this week from cancer, so it was awesome for him to catch the game-winning TD.”

The Hornets, who had four different players score touchdowns, including two TD passes by Durossette, improved to 4-1 and 1-1 in District 4A-4.

Ridgerunners finally return

Grove hadn’t played since Sept. 11, but the Ridgerunners returned to the field Friday and picked back up where they left off. The Class 4A No. 10 Ridgerunners made easy work of Catoosa in a 52-0 victory to pick up their first District 4A-3 win of the season.