Week 5 news and notes: Caden Parnell leads Verdigris past Berryhill in 3A-4 showdown; Big wins for Hilldale, Grove, Haskell

Verdigris keeps rolling
Caden Parnell was instrumental on both sides of the ball while helping Class 3A No. 2 Verdigris pick up a 31-14 victory over visiting Berryhill on Friday night. Parnell collected 84 yards on 12 carries and also had three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.
“Berryhill is a really good football team,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “Our kids came out and played great. We executed really well in all three phases.”
On defense, Parnell had two tackles and an interception, and Reese Roller added seven tackles, five sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass break up and four quarterback hurries for the Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 District 3A-4).
“Our defense did a great job of neutralizing Berryhill’s run game and did a great job of corralling their pass game,” East said. “Our offense executed multiple key drives in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. I’m really proud of our players and coaches for putting it all together to get a good win.”
Last year in Week 10, Verdigris defeated Berryhill 35-21 to capture the district title and end the Chiefs’ regular-season winning streak at 39.
Hornets’ gamble pays off
In a high-scoring affair, Hilldale took advantage of having the ball last while also taking a bit of a risk.
The Hornets executed a 95-yard scoring drive in the game’s final 55 seconds, capped by quarterback Johnnie Durossette’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Brayson Lawson to pull the Hornets within a point at 34-33 with only 15 seconds left in the contest.
That’s when Hilldale did some gambling and avoided an overtime period.
On the two-point conversion, Dylan Walker took an option pitch from Lawson and found the end zone to put the Hornets up.
“I was super proud of how our kids fought through adversity this week and never quit playing,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “Lawson’s mother passed away this week from cancer, so it was awesome for him to catch the game-winning TD.”
The Hornets, who had four different players score touchdowns, including two TD passes by Durossette, improved to 4-1 and 1-1 in District 4A-4.
Ridgerunners finally return
Grove hadn’t played since Sept. 11, but the Ridgerunners returned to the field Friday and picked back up where they left off. The Class 4A No. 10 Ridgerunners made easy work of Catoosa in a 52-0 victory to pick up their first District 4A-3 win of the season.
“I thought we came out and played really hungry,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We have not been able to be in this situation for three weeks missing two games, so we felt like what we had to do was go out and really play with a lot of energy and a lot of heart, because we don’t know if we get to play again.”
Leading the way for Grove (3-0, 1-0 4A-3) was Emmanuel Crawford with 150 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Gregory McCurdy added three touchdowns and 77 yards on eight carries.
“I thought our players played hard from start to finish,” Culwell said. “We actually executed fairly well for having missed two weeks of practice and playing some people out of position because of the quarantine. Really proud of our coaches and players.”
Haymakers rally
Haskell needed two second-half touchdowns to rally past Morris for a 20-14 victory on Friday. Trailing 14-6 at halftime, Lucas Roberson scored on a 24-yard touchdown run for Haskell to tie the game at 14, and with 3:17 left in the third quarter Lane Mann returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Haymakers the lead for good.
Brannon Westmoreland finished with a touchdown pass for Haskell (1-2, 1-1 District 2A-7), which took advantage of two Morris turnovers.
“It was a win that our kids needed,” Haskell coach Greg Nation said. “It’s a big rivalry with Morris, so it had great meaning to win this game. It was really good to do our kids go out and compete. Our fans made a great atmosphere for them. I’m just glad these student-athletes have Friday nights to have some normalcy in their lives during these trying times.“
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
