Week 4's must-see game: Union (0-3) at Owasso (3-0)
Week 4's must-see game: Union (0-3) at Owasso (3-0)

Owasso vs Union (copy)

Head coaches Kirk Fridrich of Union and Bill Blankenship of Owasso shake hands after their game last year.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Week 4’s must-see game: Union (0-3) at Owasso (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Owasso Stadium

The matchup: Top-ranked Owasso has won 16 in a row while No. 5 Union has lost nine of its past 15 games since the 2018 Class 6AI semifinals, but this is still a marquee pairing. These teams have combined to win three of the past four 6AI state titles and met in the 2017 state final. Each team’s head coach, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, has been a head coach at the other school. Blankenship won three state titles at Union. This is a District 6AI-2 opener. Owasso defeated Union 34-10 in last year’s district opener.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

