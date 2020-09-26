Week 4 news and notes: Bixby adds MWC Carl Albert showdown; Union game canceled; Lincoln, Kellyville romp

Bixby adds MWC Carl Albert showdown
The coronavirus has once again upset the football apple cart, but this time a rescheduled game of Olympian proportions has resulted.
Class 6A Division II’s No. 1 Bixby will play at 5A No. 1 Carl Albert at 7 p.m. Friday, Bixby athletic director Jay Bittle confirmed Saturday.
Bixby has won five Division II state titles in six years and has the state’s longest active winning streak in 11-man football at 28. Carl Albert has lost two games in five years and is working on its fifth consecutive state title.
“It’s a great matchup and we’re just trying to play whoever we can play, so I’m ready to go,” Bittle said.
Bixby was scheduled to play at Putnam West next Friday, but schools in the Putnam City district may not participate in the week after Oklahoma County has gone to Orange Level II on the state Department of Education’s School Safety Protocols.
By that criteria, Union’s scheduled home game with Putnam City next Friday also has been canceled.
Carl Albert was to play Guthrie, but that game is also canceled. Titans coach Mike Corley said efforts with other District 5A-2 coaches to reschedule within the district had fallen through Saturday morning when Bixby coach Loren Montgomery contacted him.
Montgomery could not be reached for comment.
“We’re just excited to play anybody at this point, and to get to play a great opponent like Bixby is what it’s all about,” Corley said.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
No prep, no problem
In a game that came together roughly 24 hours before kickoff, Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian had no issues dispatching of 5A Pryor in a 61-22 victory on Friday night. In fact, the visiting Bulldogs led 28-0 before Pryor’s first score midway through the second quarter.
Max Brown completed 5-of-8 passes for the Bulldogs for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Chase Hudson also threw a touchdown pass for Lincoln Christian (3-0).
It was Brown that found Kolbe Katsis for a 34-yard touchdown to get the Bulldogs in front early, and then Jordan Marsh had an interception return for a touchdown for Lincoln Christian.
Brown finished with 112 yards on 14 carries, and it was Hudson, Griffin Dyer and Easton Rogers who combined for four touchdown runs and 132 yards. Katsis had 165 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.
“I’m very proud of our kids and coaching staff for being able to put together a game plan and then go out and execute it all within a 24-hour window,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “Max Brown and Chase Hudson both played very well at quarterback, and Kolbe Katsis had another big night receiving. Our defense continues to play stellar and really helped out tonight with three interceptions.”
The game was quickly arranged after Pryor's scheduled game Friday against Tahlequah was canceled Thursday after Tahlequah's team was placed into COVID-19 quarantine. Lincoln had initially been scheduled to play Tahlequah Sequoyah, but that game was canceled in July when Sequoyah opted not to play football this season due to COVID-19.
Ponies pick up district win
Class 2A No. 10 Kellyville generated 565 yards on offense in a 60-26 victory over Meeker on Friday. Trevor Jones scored only one touchdown, but he amassed 217 yards on 17 carries for the Ponies, who improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in 2A-2.
In addition to Jones, Jeramy Hicks, Tayver Thornbrugh and Colton Ayres helped the Ponies finish with 430 yards on the ground. Hicks had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, and Ayres had a pair of touchdown runs, too.
Meeker pulled to within 26-20 on Caden Wolford’s 2-yard TD run midway through the second quarter, but the Ponies rattled off five of the game’s final six touchdowns.
Ayres added 135 yards through the air while completing 10 of 13 passes for two touchdowns for Kellyville.
“It was a good way to get started against a quality opponent and good measuring stick of improvement,” Kellyville coach Joe Brown said. “And setting the tone for a very tough district.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
