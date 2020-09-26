Week 4 news and notes: Bixby adds MWC Carl Albert showdown; Union game canceled; Lincoln, Kellyville romp

Montgomery could not be reached for comment.

“We’re just excited to play anybody at this point, and to get to play a great opponent like Bixby is what it’s all about,” Corley said.

— Mike Brown, Tulsa World

No prep, no problem

In a game that came together roughly 24 hours before kickoff, Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian had no issues dispatching of 5A Pryor in a 61-22 victory on Friday night. In fact, the visiting Bulldogs led 28-0 before Pryor’s first score midway through the second quarter.

Max Brown completed 5-of-8 passes for the Bulldogs for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Chase Hudson also threw a touchdown pass for Lincoln Christian (3-0).

It was Brown that found Kolbe Katsis for a 34-yard touchdown to get the Bulldogs in front early, and then Jordan Marsh had an interception return for a touchdown for Lincoln Christian.

Brown finished with 112 yards on 14 carries, and it was Hudson, Griffin Dyer and Easton Rogers who combined for four touchdown runs and 132 yards. Katsis had 165 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.