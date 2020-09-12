Week 3's must-see game: Bixby (2-0) at Stillwater (2-0)

The matchup: It's a rematch of the past two Class 6AII state finals — both won by Bixby, including 40-36 last year. Bixby has the state's longest winning streak among 11-man teams at 27. Stillwater's only two losses since the start of 2018 have been against Bixby. Both teams have opened this season with 6AI opponents, as Bixby defeated No. 5 Union 34-0 and No. 2 Jenks 42-35, and Stillwater beat No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe 42-31 and No. 4 Mustang 62-21.