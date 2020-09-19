Week 3 news and notes: Gage Hamm leads Coweta; Bristow prevails in Battle of the Boat

Tigers rough up Muskogee
Class 5A No. 8 Coweta put on an offensive display to knock off Muskogee 42-21 on Friday night. Quarterback Gage Hamm completed 21-of-28 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 18 rushes for 129 yards and a TD.
“It was so good to see our young team relax and play close to our potential for 48 minutes,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “We feel we still have some getting better to do.”
Hamm set the tone with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ford less than four minutes into the contest, and after Muskogee tied the game at 7, Hamm followed with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.
Muskogee’s Isaiah Givens had a 56-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14, and then Coweta scored 21 unanswered points on two touchdown passes by Hamm — 6 yards to Na’Kylan Starks and a 14-yarder to Ford — after Ford’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Coweta improved to 2-1 while Muskogee dropped to 0-3.
Bristow wins the Boat again
Stephen Tolon scored on two touchdown runs to propel Bristow to a 33-7 victory over host Mannford on Friday night, the Purple Pirates’ seventh straight victory over their rival. And since the inception of the Battle of the Boat trophy four years ago, Bristow has retained it every year.
Caleb Ritchie scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, followed by Tolon’s 11-yard score. Then Tolon had a 24-yard TD run to boost Bristow’s lead to 21-0 before halftime.
“It always feels great to get a win over your rival and keep the trophy for the fourth straight year,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “We are excited that the trophy stays in our community. We have a lot of respect for their program. Our players have improved over the last couple of weeks and getting that win over Mannford really boosted morale and provided them a reward for their hard work.”
Bristow is 1-2 and Mannford 0-2.
Trojans prevail
Marek Matheson completed 19-of-31 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in host Kiefer’s 19-14 victory over Keys on Friday night.
Matheson found Nick Byrd for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Matheson later found Hayden Cooper for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second period.
Keys would pull within 13-7 on Cooper Hamilton’s 4-yard touchdown run before halftime.
In the third quarter, Jaxon Bevan scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for the Trojans (1-2), and the closest Keys would get would be on Lane Taylor’s 3-yard TD run in the fourth period.
Cooper finished with eight receptions for 108 yards, and Byrd had six catches for 57 yards.
“It’s good to get a win,” Kiefer coach Trent Worley said. “With us being so young, we’re learning every day how to win. Our guys play extremely hard, so I’m happy for them. They are doing things right. I’m glad they get to see the fruits of their efforts.”
Ironheads take down rival
A tight contest throughout turned into a 19-12 victory for Eufaula over rival Checotah on Friday night. Eufaula (1-2) led 7-6 until the fourth quarter, when Checotah went in front on Dontierre Fisher’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left.
But Eufaula scored touchdowns within a 2:30 span with Luke Adcock finding Khelil Deere for a 52-yard score before Noah Alexander scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:10 remaining.
Adcock passed for 160 yards and Alexander finished with 62 yards on 18 carries. For Checotah, Fisher had 171 yards on 18 carries.
“Always a great win when you beat the team up north,” Eufaula coach Larry Newton Jr. said. “Game was another one of those classics. With all the adversity we have had in past three weeks and still not having a full squad but still beating the blue.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
