Week 3 news and notes: Gage Hamm leads Coweta; Bristow prevails in Battle of the Boat

Tigers rough up Muskogee

Class 5A No. 8 Coweta put on an offensive display to knock off Muskogee 42-21 on Friday night. Quarterback Gage Hamm completed 21-of-28 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 18 rushes for 129 yards and a TD.

“It was so good to see our young team relax and play close to our potential for 48 minutes,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “We feel we still have some getting better to do.”

Hamm set the tone with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ford less than four minutes into the contest, and after Muskogee tied the game at 7, Hamm followed with a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

Muskogee’s Isaiah Givens had a 56-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14, and then Coweta scored 21 unanswered points on two touchdown passes by Hamm — 6 yards to Na’Kylan Starks and a 14-yarder to Ford — after Ford’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Coweta improved to 2-1 while Muskogee dropped to 0-3.

