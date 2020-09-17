Week 3: East Central tops Memorial 36-14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wide receiver William McGuire and quarterback Cunu Fields already have shown quite a chemistry on the football field for East Central this season.

On Thursday night, the duo hooked up for a pair of touchdown passes and McGuire added a big kickoff return to set up another TD as East Central spoiled senior night for crosstown rival Memorial in a 36-14 Class 5A non-district win for the Cardinals at LaFortune Stadium.

“We came in focused knowing it was senior night for them (Memorial) and we wanted to get a win on senior night,” McGuire said after hauling in three receptions for 44 yards, including TDs covering 6 and 16 yards.

Fields ended up with three TD passes through the air and 159 yards passing. Besides the two TD passes to McGuire, the sophomore connected with Derek Vasquez on an 11-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

That touchdown for the Cardinals (2-0) was set up by a 67-yard kickoff return by McGuire in which the senior actually fumbled as he was being tackled and, fortunately for East Central, one of his teammates pounced on the loose football at the Chargers 10-yard line.