Week 3: East Central tops Memorial 36-14

Wide receiver William McGuire and quarterback Cunu Fields already have shown quite a chemistry on the football field for East Central this season.
On Thursday night, the duo hooked up for a pair of touchdown passes and McGuire added a big kickoff return to set up another TD as East Central spoiled senior night for crosstown rival Memorial in a 36-14 Class 5A non-district win for the Cardinals at LaFortune Stadium.
“We came in focused knowing it was senior night for them (Memorial) and we wanted to get a win on senior night,” McGuire said after hauling in three receptions for 44 yards, including TDs covering 6 and 16 yards.
Fields ended up with three TD passes through the air and 159 yards passing. Besides the two TD passes to McGuire, the sophomore connected with Derek Vasquez on an 11-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
That touchdown for the Cardinals (2-0) was set up by a 67-yard kickoff return by McGuire in which the senior actually fumbled as he was being tackled and, fortunately for East Central, one of his teammates pounced on the loose football at the Chargers 10-yard line.
The Fields-to-Vasquez TD gave the Cardinals a 14-8 lead and came just one minute after Memorial (1-2) had taken its only lead of the game, 8-6, on a 5-yard TD run by Elvis Grayson and two-point conversion run by Josh McDill.
Mike Lee ran for two TDs for East Central — a 35-yard scamper in the first half and a 1-yard burst in the fourth quarter — and rushed for a team-high 121 yards on 19 carries.
East Central opened the scoring on Fields’ first TD toss to McGuire on a slant route from the right side in the first quarter.
The duo opened the second-half scoring with a 16-yard connection when Fields found McGuire on a skinny post route from the right side.
“It’s great to have a quarterback you can trust,” McGuire said. “It’s all about trust.”
Memorial’s Mykel Lofton paced all rushers with a game-high 134 yards on 17 carries. He finished his night with a 48-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers’ Keyshawn Thompson snared two second-quarter interceptions deep in Memorial territory to stymie East Central scoring chances as the Cardinals led 20-8 at halftime.
Memorial hurt itself with three lost fumbles and 75 yards in penalties.
East Central accumulated 80 yards in penalties.
