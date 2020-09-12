Week 2 news and notes: Inola, Glenpool, Dewey, Pryor, Westville post wins

For the first time since 1996, someone other than Steve Edwards picked up a head coaching victory at Glenpool. With a 20-0 win at Durant on Friday, Jerry Gardner earned his first victory after taking over for Edwards, who retired following the 2019 season.

“Blessed with an opportunity,” said Gardner, who was previously at Plano East High School in Texas. “Kids and coaches did everything I asked. Any win is a great win. Great to see their hard work pay off.”

After a scoreless first half, Glenpool (1-1) broke through on Ashton Gorbet’s 4-yard touchdown run. The Warriors’ final two TDs came on runs of 2 and 10 yards by Brayden Nelson.

Gorbet had 98 yards rushing for the Warriors, and Shawn McLaughlin led the way with 99 yards on 14 carries. In all, Glenpool had 253 yards on 42 rushes.

Defensively, the Warriors limited Durant to 125 yards of total offense.

“Team is the key word,” Gardner said. “When you play for each other, great things will happen. Great team effort on both sides of the ball. Players and staff prepared well. Proud of their growth tonight. We need to continue to work for each other and be humble with a workman attitude.”

Bulldoggers prevail