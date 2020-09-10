Week 2 high school football: Numbers to know, players to watch

Numbers to know
4,021: Career passing yards by Pryor QB Ben Ward, after he threw for 225 yards and three TDs in a 44-13 win over Catoosa. Ward passed for 3,796 yards and 50 TDs over three seasons at Cleveland before moving to Pryor as a senior. Tigers host Gravette, Arkansas, on Friday.
597: Combined rushing and passing yards by Victory Christian’s Triton Chandler in a 60-47 loss at Pawhuska. The junior QB threw for 361 yards, rushed for 236 and accounted for six TDs. The Conquerors’ next game is Sept. 18 at Verdigris.
22: Years since Union last played at archrival Jenks. Most of the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowls have been played at the University of Tulsa. Redskins visit Allan Trimble Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Union won the 1998 regular-season game 55-45 but Jenks turned the tables 41-28 in the 6A state final.
Players to watch
Bruce Engle, TE/LB, Stigler
Totaled 12 tackles and two sacks and caught a pass for 17 yards in a 45-6 win over Adair. Senior standout has 24 tackles in two games. Panthers visit Eufaula on Friday.
Elvis Grayson, DE/RB, Memorial
Had two rushing TDs and eight tackles in a 15-12 win over Central. Helped on a fourth-and-inches stop late in the fourth quarter. Chargers face archrival Edison at Memorial Stadium.
Dillion Lucas, DE/TE, Caney Valley
Had three sacks and another tackle for loss in a 42-0 win over Hulbert, breaking the Trojans’ 17-game losing streak. They play at Kellyville on Friday night.
AJ Shufeldt, OG, Dewey
Subbed at center for an injured teammate, had no bad shotgun snaps and made offensive line calls in a 52-42 win at Miami on Aug. 28. Bulldoggers return to action Friday, hosting Riverton, Kansas.
Tyson Ward, LB, Jenks
Credited with team-leading 12 solo tackles and nine assists in two games. Moved to Jenks after two stellar seasons at Lincoln Christian and led Trojans in tackles as a junior with 68.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
